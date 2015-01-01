पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीवरेज लाइन के काम में हादसा:जमशेदपुर में काम करने के दौरान गड्‌ढ़े में मजदूर दबा, रेस्क्यू जारी

जमशेदपुर15 मिनट पहले
जेसीबी के माध्यम से गड्ढे से मिट्टी निकाल मजदूर का रेस्क्यू करने का प्रयास में प्रशासन की टीम जुटी है।
  • घटना के बाद मजदूर के साथी मौके से भाग निकले
  • घटना की सूचना के बाद प्रशासन की टीम रेस्क्यू में लग गई

सोनारी थाना क्षेत्र स्थित रामनगर में मंगलवार की शाम सीवरेज लाइन का काम करने के दौरान एक मजदूर मिट्‌टी के ढेर में दब गया। हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल पर लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। घटना की सूचना के बाद प्रशासन की टीम रेस्क्यू में लग गई। खबर लिखे जाने तक रेस्क्यू जारी है, मजदूर करीब डेढ़ घंटे से मिट्टी के नीचे दबा हुआ है।

साकची के गरमनाला में रहने वाला मजदूर जीवन सोना (48) गड्ढे में दब गया। मंगलवार की शाम मजदूर वहां अन्य मजदूरों के साथ सीवरेज लाइन का काम कर रहा था। इसी दौरान मिट्टी गड्ढे में गिर गई। इससे जीवन सोना उसमें दब गया। घटना के बाद उसके साथी मजदूर मौके से भाग निकले।

मजदूर जुस्को के RRE कंपनी के अंडर में ठेका मजदूरी का काम करता है। घटना की सूचना पर प्रशासन की रेस्क्यू टीम वहां पहुंची। जेसीबी के माध्यम से गड्ढे से मिट्टी निकाल मजदूर का रेस्क्यू करने के प्रयास में प्रशासन की टीम जुटी है।

