पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur: The Dead Body Of A Youth Was Found Buried Under The Ground, The Corpse Found On The Spot Of An Arrested Accused

बुधवार की आधी रात से था लापता:युवक का जमीन के नीचे दफन शव बरामद, गिरफ्तार आरोपी की निशानदेही पर मिली लाश

सोनुआ (चाईबासा)9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जमीन के नीचे दफन शव को बाहर निकाल पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया गया।
  • पुलिस व मजिस्ट्रेट की मौजूदगी में शव को बाहर निकाला गया और पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजा गया
  • युवक की पत्नी के अनुसार, बुधवार की देर रात वो शौच करने की बात कह घर से निकला था

सोनुआ थानाक्षेत्र के बैधमारा स्थित रेलवे लाइन के किनारे से एक युवक का शव शनिवार सुबह बरामद किया गया। युवक की लाश जमीन के नीचे दफन कर दी गई थी। पुलिस व मजिस्ट्रेट की मौजूदगी में शव को बाहर निकाला गया और पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजा गया। इस कांड में पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसी की निशानदेही पर लाश बरामद की गई।

मृतक की पहचान बैधमारा गांव निवासी मंगल सिंह मुंडा (35) के रूप में की गई। वो बुधवार की आधी रात से अपने घर से लापता था। मंगल की पत्नी के अनुसार, बुधवार की देर रात वो शौच करने की बात कह घर से निकला था। पर फिर वापस नहीं आया। गुरुवार को उसे काफी ढूंढ़ा गया पर कुछ पता नहीं चला। इसके बाद शुक्रवार को पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी गई।

आरोपी ने हत्या करने की बात बताई और शव को रेलवे लाइन के पास जमीन के नीचे दफन कर देने की जानकारी दी थी।
आरोपी ने हत्या करने की बात बताई और शव को रेलवे लाइन के पास जमीन के नीचे दफन कर देने की जानकारी दी थी।

पुलिस ने शक के आधार पर गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति को पकड़ा और कड़ाई से पूछताछ की। इसके बाद आरोपी ने हत्या करने की बात बताई और शव को रेलवे लाइन के पास जमीन के नीचे दफन कर देने की जानकारी दी। इस हत्याकांड में आरोपी के साथ दो और लोग शामिल है। हालांकि वो पुलिस गिरफ्त से बाहर हैं। हत्या की वजह अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरपुर और सुपौल में मतदानकर्मी की मौत; 9 बजे तक 7.69% वोटिंग - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें