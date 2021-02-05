पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमशेदपुर में हादसा:मजदूरों से भरे ऑटो में ट्रेलर ने पीछे से मारी टक्कर, 6 मजदूर घायल

सरायकेला खरसावां जिले के कपाली थाना अंतर्गत डोभो में मजदूरों से भरे ऑटो में अनियंत्रित ट्रेलर ने पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। मंगलवार की दोपहर हुए इस घटना में ऑटो में बैठे कुल 8 मजदूरों में 6 मजदूर घायल हो गए। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि कुछ मजदूर ऑटो से दूर जा गिरे। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायल सभी मजदूरों को इलाज के लिए MGM अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां सभी का इलाज जारी है।

घायलों में रघुनाथपुर के चतरमा गांव निवासी अर्जुन सिंह, गुरुचरण मांझी, बुधुराम टुडू, बलदेव मुर्मू, जगदीश माझी, जेठूनाथ मुर्मू शामिल हैं। इस घटना में ऑटो चालक को भी हल्की चोट आई। जेठुनाथ और बुधराम टुडू को गंभीर चोट आई है। घटना के बाद चालक ट्रेलर लेकर मौके से भाग निकला।

घायल मजदूर जेठुनाथ मुर्मू ने बताया- सभी टाटा नगर रेलवे स्टेशन जाने के लिए रघुनाथपुर से ऑटो में बैठे थे। उन्हें रांची से फिर मजदूरी के लिए मुंबई जाना था। डोभो के पास पीछे से ट्रेलर में ऑटो में टक्कर मार दी। उसने बताया- टक्कर से वह और एक-दो मजदूर ऑटो से दूर जा गिरे। वे लोग कुल 8 मजदूर टाटा नगर रेलवे स्टेशन जाने के लिए ऑटो पर आ रहे थे।

