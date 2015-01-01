पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर्ष फायरिंग:तिलक समारोह में चली गोली, एक महिला की मौत; परिजनों ने किया हंगामा

धनबाद2 मिनट पहले
महिला की मौत से आक्रोशित परिजनों ने तिलक समारोह में पंडाल में किए गए डेकोरेशन को बर्बाद कर दिया।
  • मृतका के परिजनों व कॉलोनी के लोगों ने तिलक समारोह में बने खाने को फेंक दिया
  • हंगामा बढ़ता देख लड़की पक्ष के काफी सारे लोग मौके से भाग निकले

झरिया के सुदामडीह थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार को एक तिलक समारोह में हर्ष फायरिंग के दौरान एक महिला की मौत हो गई। जबकि एक व्यक्ति के पैर में गोली लगने से वो जख्मी हो गया। महिला की मौत की सूचना पर जमकर हंगामा हुआ। मृतका के परिजनों व कॉलोनी के लोगों ने तिलक समारोह में बने खाने को फेंक दिया। जबकि डेकोरेशन को बर्बाद कर दिया। इसके बाद सड़क जाम कर दिया। घटना नुनुडीह राहुल कैफे के पास हुई। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस लोगों को समझाने के प्रयास में जुटी हुई है।

घटनास्थल से पुलिस ने 9 एमएम का खोखा बरामद किया है। जबकि लड़की पक्ष के सभी लोग फरार हो गए। बताया जा रहा है कि गोली लड़की पक्ष की ओर से ही किसी ने चलाया था। मृतका की पहचान सुधा देवी के रूप में की गई। गोली उसके पेट में लगी। लोगों की मदद से उसे पीएमसीएच ले जाया गया। जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

इधर, महिला की मौत की सूचना किसी ने उसके परिजनों को दे दिया। इसके बाद हंगामा हुआ। बताते चलें कि उदयनाथ पाण्डेय के बड़े पुत्र शशिनाथ पाण्डेय का तिलक करने के लिए लड़की पक्ष नावाडीह, सडऊर जिला भोजपुर बिहार से आया था। इसी दौरान लड़की पक्ष द्वारा गोली चलाई गई।

