पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झारखंड में उपचुनाव:भाजपा का आरोप- लॉकडाउन में जब नौकरियां जा रही थी, तब बसंत सोरेन ने 1.53 करोड़ रुपए इन्वेस्ट किए

रांचीकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते चुनाव आयोग सम्पर्क विभाग के प्रदेश सह संयोजक सुधीर श्रीवास्तव।
  • भाजपा ने कहा- पूरे मामले की जांच के लिए वे प्रवर्तन निदेशालय और इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट से करेंगे संपर्क
  • प्रतुल शाहदेव ने कहा- झामुमो आदिवासियों का हितैषी होने का दंभ भरती है, लेकिन इनकी कथनी और करनी में फर्क

झारखंड भाजपा ने मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन के छोटे भाई बसंत सोरेन पर लॉकडाउन के दौरान एक करोड़ 53 लाख रुपए इन्वेस्टमेंट करने का आरोप लगाया है। भाजपा ने कहा कि इस संबंध में वे प्रवर्तन निदेशालय और इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट से संपर्क कर मांग करेंगे कि पूरे मामले की जांच की जाए। साथ ही भाजपा ने कहा कि झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा झारखंडियों के हितैषी होने का दंभ भरती है, लेकिन उनकी कथनी और करनी में फर्क है। खनन विभाग ने बसंत सोरेन के पार्टनरशिप वाली फर्म पर अवैध खनन के आरोप में 14 करोड़ 5 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया था।

यह आरोप शुक्रवार को झारखंड प्रदेश प्रवक्ता प्रतुल शाहदेव और चुनाव आयोग सम्पर्क विभाग के प्रदेश सह संयोजक सुधीर श्रीवास्तव ने प्रेसवार्ता में लगाए। सुधीर श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि 12 अक्टूबर 2020 को बसंत सोरेन ने अपना नामांकन दुमका आरओ एसडीओ के कार्यालय में चार सेट में जमा किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने शपथ पत्र भी दिया था जो पब्लिक डोमेन में है। इंटरनेट पर मौजूद है जो अब बदला नहीं जा सकता है। शपथ पत्र में बसंत सोरेन की ओर से जानकारी दी गई है कि लॉकडाउन की अवधि के दौरान राज्य के सारे विकास कार्य बंद थे, ट्रेजडी बंद था।

लोगों की नौकरियां छूट रही थी, सभी का वेतन बंद हो गया था। उस दौरान 15 जून 2020 को बसंत सोरेन ने एक करोड़ 53 लाख रुपए का इन्वेस्टमेंट किया है। उन्होंने 51 लाख 31 हजार 875 रुपए का तीन हजार स्क्वायर फीट का एक इन्वेस्टमेंट किया है। दूसरा इन्वेस्टमेंट भी इसी दिन एक करोड़ 51 लाख रुपए का किया गया है।

बसंत सोरेन ने मां रूपी सोरेन और हेमंत सोरेन से लिया लोन
बसंत सोरेन ने शपथ पत्र के जरिए चुनाव आयोग को बताया है कि उन्होंने 2 करोड़ 16 लाख 84 हजार 659 रुपए का लोन लिया है। लोन में इन्होंने आठ लोगों की सूची दी है जिनमें उनकी मां रूपी सोरेन और भाई हेमंत सोरेन से भी लोन लिया गया है। इनमें शुरू की चार कंपनियों का मालिक कौन हैं, डायरेक्टर कौन है, इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं है। अगर इन कंपनियों के खुद ही बसंत सोरेन मालिक हैं तो कंपनी एक्ट के अनुसार कोई भी डायरेक्टर खुद अपनी कंपनी से लोन नहीं ले सकता है। यह भी नहीं बताया गया है कि किस आधार पर इन कंपनियों ने इन्हें इतनी बड़ी राशि लोन के रूप में दी है।

कहीं ऐसा तो नहीं कि गलत तरीके से कमाए गए धन को अपने ही द्वारा बनाए गए फर्जी तरीके की कंपनी से खुद ही लोन ले लिया है। हमने इस संदर्भ में ईडी और इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट को सूचना दे रहे हैं कि पूरे मामले की जांच हो जिसमें जानकारी मिलनी चाहिए कि ये कंपनियां वास्तव में जीवित हैं या नहीं। अगर कंपनी है तो इसका डायरेक्टर कौन है? अगर बसंत सोरेन डायरेक्टर नहीं हैं तो कंपनियों ने इनको लोन क्यों दिया?

प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते प्रतुल शाहदेव।
प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते प्रतुल शाहदेव।

सीता सोरेन ने अवैध खनन की मुख्यमंत्री को दी जानकारी, लेकिन नहीं हुई कार्रवाई
भाजपा के प्रवक्ता प्रतुल शाहदेव ने कहा कि झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा हमेशा झारखंड की जनता का हितैषी होने का दंभ भरती है। ये भी कहती है कि झारखंड के प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का दोहन वे किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। इनकी कथनी और करनी में काफी फर्क है। पार्टी की ही सीनियर विधायक हैं सीता सोरेन। उन्होंने सार्वजनिक मंच पर कहा है कि दुमका में 700 अवैध क्रशर और माइंस प्रशासन के संरक्षण में चल रहे हैं। उन्होंने इसकी सूचना मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को भी दी थी लेकिन अभी तक इसपर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। प्रतुल शाहदेव ने कहा कि दुमका से झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के प्रत्याशी हैं बसंत सोरेन।

बसंत सोरेन के पार्टनरशिप की एक फर्म है जिसका नाम मेसर्स ग्रांट माइनिंग प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, बोकारो है। उस फर्म में पाकुड़ जिले के पाकुड़िया अंचल के गोलपुर मौजा में प्लॉट संख्या 566 पर माइनिंग का लाइसेंस लिया गया था। इनके ऊपर अवैध माइनिंग कर ज्यादा मूल्य के चालान बेचने का आरोप लगा था। फिर विभाग ने इनपर 14 करोड़ पांच लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया था।

हमारा बसंत सोरेन से सवाल है कि क्या उन्होंने इस फाइन का भुगतान किया? या फिर उनके भाई की सरकार आते ही उन्होंने इस पूरे मसले को ठंडे बस्ते में डलवा दिया। या फिर क्या वे इस मुद्दे पर अदालत गए क्या। और अगर अदालत गए हैं तो आदेश की कॉपी को सार्वजनिक करना चाहिए। क्योंकि हमें जानकारी मिली है कि अदालत ने अपने आदेश में कहा था कि जिला खनन पदाधिकारी के द्वारा जो फाइन लगाया गया है और उस समय जो तत्कालीन खनन आयुक्त थे, उन्होंने इस मामले की जांच पाकुड़ के तत्कालीन उपायुक्त से करायी थी। उपायुक्त के रिपोर्ट के बाद ही खनन विभाग ने ये फाइन लगाया था।

उन्होंने कहा- हमें जानकारी है कि कोर्ट के आदेश में कहा गया था कि आप फाइन की रकम को सैटल कर ले उसके बाद माइनिंग करें। बसंत सोरेन को जनता को बताना चाहिए कि अवैध खनन के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने आज तक कितनी रकम का भुगतान किया है। हमें यह भी बताया गया है कि माइंस डिपार्टमेंट पर पूरे मामले की लीपापोती के लिए मुख्यमंत्री आवास से दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेठी में दलित प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया, सांसद स्मृति के दखल के बाद एक गिरफ्तार - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें