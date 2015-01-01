पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदिवासी सरना धर्म कोड पर CM:हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा- जब तक केंद्र सरकार आदिवासी सरना धर्म कोड जारी नहीं कर देती जारी रखेंगे प्रयास

रांची17 मिनट पहले
सीएम हेमंत सोरेन को मिठाई खिलाते राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी समाज सरना धर्म रक्षा अभियान प्रतिनिधिमंडल के सदस्य।
  • प्रस्ताव तो झारखंड विधानसभा से पारित करा लिया गया है ,लेकिन अभी कई लड़ाइयां लड़नी है: मुख्यमंत्री

राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी समाज सरना धर्म रक्षा अभियान का प्रतिनिधिमंडल गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री से मिला। आदिवासी सरना धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव विधानसभा से पारित होने पर इन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को आभार जताया। इस दौरान सीएम ने प्रतिनिधि मंडल से कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार धर्म कोड जारी नहीं कर देती है तब तक वे अपने स्तर पर प्रयास जारी रखेंगे। हमें केंद्र सरकार से धर्म कोड प्राप्त करना है।

विस्तृत कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली है गई है
सीएम ने कहा कि सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव तो झारखंड विधानसभा से पारित करा लिया गया है ,लेकिन अभी कई लड़ाइयां लड़नी है। केंद्र सरकार से इसे हर हाल में लागू कराना है ताकि आगामी जनगणना में इसे शामिल किया जा सके। इस दिशा में आगे बढ़ने के लिए विस्तृत कार्य योजना तैयार कर ली है। आदिवासी सरना समाज को उसका हक और अधिकार मिले, इसके लिए हमारे कदम कभी नहीं रुके हैं। हम आगे बढ़ते ही रहेंगे।

समाज को एकजुट करने का काम हो
सीएम ने कहा कि आदिवासी समाज को देश के स्तर पर एकजुट होने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि धीरे-धीरे इस दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। बदलते वक्त के साथ आदिवासी समाज का जनप्रतिनिधित्व पंचायत से देश के स्तर पर बढ़ रहा है। यह एक सुखद संदेश है।

अन्य राज्यों में भी तेज करेंगे आंदोलन
प्रतिनिधि मंडल में शामिल डॉ करमा उरांव ने कहा, झारखंड विधानसभा से धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव पारित हो गया है। इसका असर होगा। हमलोग ओडिशा, छत्तीसगढ़, बंगाल व अन्य राज्यों में इसी रूप में धर्म कोड पारित करवाकर केंद्र को भेजेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा आंदोलन अब और तेज होगा। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संथाल परिषद के नरेश कुमार मुर्मू ने कहा कि झारखंड में हमें बड़ी सफलता मिली है। इसे आगे तक ले जाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि सिर्फ झारखंड नहीं देश के अन्य राज्यों व नेपाल, बांग्लादेश, मॉरीशस में मौजूद सरना भाइयों की ओर से बधाई मिल रही है।

