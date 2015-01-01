पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपसी रंजिश में वारदात:गुमला में गोली मारकर ठेकेदार की हत्या, पैदल ही आए थे बदमाश

गुमला6 मिनट पहले
कलिंदर ठेकेदारी के साथ ही बालू सप्लाई करने का भी काम करता था। (फाइल)
  • जुआरियों के पास बैठ कर ठेकेदार अपने मोबाइल को देख रहा था
  • तीन बदमाश सिर के पीछे गोली मार पैदल ही मौके से भाग निकले

बसिया थाना क्षेत्र के कुल्लू सेरा गांव में शुक्रवार की रात तीन बदमाशों ने एक ठेकेदार की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। तीनों बदमाश पैदल ही पहुंचे थे और हत्या के बाद भागने के दौरान एक की चप्पल घटनास्थल पर ही छूट गई। परिजनों ने पुलिस को कुछ लोगों का नाम बताया है और उनके द्वारा आपसी रंजिश के तहत घटना को अंजाम देने की आशंका जाहिर की है। पुलिस शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

मृतक की पहचान कलिंदर साहू (30) के रूप में की गई। कलिंदर ठेकेदारी के साथ ही बालू सप्लाई करने का भी काम करता था। शुक्रवार की रात वो अपने घर पर खाना खाने के बाद बाहर टहलने निकला था। बीच में गांव के कुछ युवक जुआ खेल रहे थे। कलिंदर वहीं बैठ गया और अपने मोबाइल को देखने लगा। इसी बीच तीन बदमाश वहां पहुंचे, कलिंदर के सिर पर पीछे से गोली मार दी। कलिंदर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसके बाद घटनास्थल पर अफरातफरी मच गई और बदमाश वहां से आराम से भाग निकले। इसके बाद लोगों ने परिजनों को इसकी सूचना दी।

कलिंदर के बड़े भाई सुरेंद्र साहू ने पुलिस को बताया है कि कलिंदर का कुछ दिनों पूर्व सुखबाइत, छोटू गोप और मना गोप के साथ विवाद हुआ था। दरअसल कलिंदर मुखिया बसंत गुड़िया के साथ मिलकर तेतर चौड़ा में मनरेगा के तहत तलाब की खुदाई करवा था। इस दौरान एक नाली को बंद करने के कारण तीनों से कलिंदर का विवाद हुआ था। सुरेंद्र साहू ने बताया कि एक बार धनेज सिंह और लोकनाथ गोप के साथ पर कलिंदर का बालू उठाव को लेकर विवाद हुआ था।

पोस्टमॉर्टम हाउस के बाहर खड़े परिजन।
पोस्टमॉर्टम हाउस के बाहर खड़े परिजन।

बसिया सर्किल एसडीपीओ दीपक कुमार ने कहा कि जमीन विवाद और आपसी विवाद का मामला सामने आया है। परिजनों ने कुछ लोगों के नाम भी बताए हैं। जांच चल रही है और जल्द ही हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

