  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi Bokaro Dhanbad (Jharkhand) Coronavirus Cases Latest Update

कोरोना झारखंड में:17 जिलों में कोविड-19 के एक्टिव केस की संख्या 100 से नीचे, लातेहार में मात्र 05 सक्रिय मरीज इलाजरत

रांची/जमशेदपुर/धनबाद43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य में पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या बढ़कर 1 लाख 964 हो गई है। इनमें 93.88 प्रतिशत की दर से 94 हजार 787 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। -फाइल फोटो।
  • राज्य के 17 जिलों में इलाजरत हैं कोरोना के 888 मरीज, अन्य 7 जिलों में 4406 एक्टिव केस
  • रांची-जमशेदपुर में 1000 से ज्यादा कोरोना एक्टिव मरीज, 5 जिलों में 500 नीचे हैं सक्रिय केस

राज्य के लोगों के लिए कोरोना को लेकर खुशखबरी है। 24 जिलों में से 17 जिलों में कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या घटकर 100 से नीचे पहुंच गई है। अन्य जिलों में भी तेजी से एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या कम हो रही है। 17 जिलों में 888 एक्टिव केस इलाजरत हैं तो वहीं अन्य 7 जिलों में राज्य के कुल एक्टिव केस में से 4406 इलाजरत हैं। इनमें जमशेदपुर और रांची में सिर्फ 2918 एक्टिव केस हैं जबकि अन्य 5 जिलों में 1488 सक्रिय मरीज रह गए हैं जिनका लगातार इलाज जारी है।

इन जिलों में 100 से नीचे हैं कोरोना के एक्टिव केस

जिलाएक्टिव मरीज
चतरा43
देवघर78
दुमका79
गढ़वा56
गिरिडीह67
गोड्डा37
हजारीबाग68
जामताड़ा93
कोडरमा31
लातेहार05
लोहरदगा48
पाकुड़51
पलामू28
रामगढ़37
साहेबगंज27
सिमडेगा60
पश्चिमी सिंहभूम80

राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे में 395 नए मरीज मिले, 3 की मौत भी
राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 395 नए पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है, जिसमें रांची से 78, बोकारो से 39, देवघर से 30, धनबाद से 50, दुमका से 12, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 61, गढ़वा से 15, गिरिडीह से 3, गोड्डा से 3, गुमला से 6, हजारीबाग से 7, जामताड़ा से 4, खूंटी से 2, कोडरमा से 1, लातेहार से 8, लोहरदगा से 18, पाकुड़ से 3, पलामू से 4, रामगढ़ से 10, साहेबगंज से 2, सरायकेला से 14, सिमडेगा से 1, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 24 संक्रमित शामिल हैं।

राज्य में नए मरीजों के मिलने के बाद अब तक मिले पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या बढ़कर 1 लाख 964 हो गई है। इनमें 93.88 प्रतिशत की दर से 94 हजार 787 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं जबकि राज्य में कुल 5294 एक्टिव मरीज रह गए हैं। वहीं अब तक 883 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे में तीन नए कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हुई है। इनमें पलामू, रामगढ़ और रांची का एक-एक मरीज शामिल है।

राज्य में कहां कितने मरीज
गढ़वा 2287, बोकारो 5281, पलामू 2914, हजारीबाग 3900, धनबाद 6227, गिरिडीह 3246, सिमडेगा 1804, देवघर 2920, जामताड़ा 1026, दुमका 1268, कोडरमा 3225, गोड्‌डा 1884, पू. सिंहभूम 15022, प. सिंहभूम 4963, लातेहार 1692, रामगढ़ 3825, गुमला 2035, लोहरदगा 1539, चतरा 1338, सरायकेला 3521, खूंटी 1925, पाकुड़ 832 और साहेबगंज में 1467।

