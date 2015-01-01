पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में कोरोना:पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 174 संक्रमित मरीज, 168 ठीक हुए; 2 की मौत

रांची/जमशेदपुर/धनबाद12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झारखंड में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या अब 1690 है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • मृतकों में हजारीबाग और बोकारो से 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं

पिछले 24 घंटे में 174 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान की गई। वहीं, 168 ठीक भी हुए। इनमें से 75 रांची से शामिल हैं। इधर, राज्यभर में दो संक्रमितों की मौत भी हुई। मृतकों में हजारीबाग और बोकारो से 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं। अब झारखंड में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,11003 हाे गई है। 1,08320 ठीक भी हो चुके हैं।

शुक्रवार को कहां से मिले कितने मरीज
बोकारो से 20, देवघर से 2, धनबाद से 12, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 8, गढ़वा से 3, गिरिडीह से 4, गोड्‌डा से 3, गुमला से 3, हजारीबाग से 4, जामताड़ा से 1, खूंटी से 2, कोडरमा से 1, लातेहार से 1, लाेहरदगा से 3, पलामू से 2, रामगढ़ से 2, रांची से 93, साहेबगंज से 2, सरायकेला से 1, सिमडेगा से 1, पक्षिमी सिंहभूम से 6

कोविड के टीके के लिए 241 अस्पतालों के हेल्थ वर्कर्स का डेटाबेस तैयार

इधर, कोविड-19 की रोकथाम को लेकर वैक्सीनेशन प्रबंधन की तैयारी में रांची जिला प्रशासन जुट गया। सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों के हेल्थ वर्कर्स का डेटाबेस तैयार हो रहा है। 245 निजी अस्पतालों में से 241 अस्पतालों से डेटा बेस प्राप्त किया जा चुका है। शुक्रवार को वैक्सीनेशन प्रबंधन से संबंधित डिस्ट्रिक टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में ये जानकारी पदाधिकारियों ने डीसी छवि रंजन को दी। उन्होंने बताया कि बाकी अस्पतालों से भी डेटा जल्द प्राप्त कर लिया जाएगा। बैठक में हब कटर, एइएफआई, एनाफाईलैक्सिस, वैक्सीन कैरियर, आइसपैक की उपलब्धता एवं प्रतिरक्षण स्थल की पहचान, बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट के संधारण आदि की भी समीक्षा हुई। वहीं, जिला में कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन प्रबंधन के लिए विभिन्न कोषांगों को गठन किया गया है।

