  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  Jharkhand Coronavirus Update, Ranchi Latest News Update; Unlock 5 Will Remain Applicable Till 30th November

कोरोना झारखंड में:30 नवंबर तक अनलॉक-5 ही लागू रहेगा, राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमित 1 लाख के करीब

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
आठ नवंबर से इंटर स्टेट बस ट्रांसपोर्ट सेवा भी प्रारंभ की जा सकेगी। इसके लिए परिवहन विभाग द्वारा अलग से गाइडलाइन जारी किया जाएगा। (फाइल)
  • झारखंड में अब तक केंद्र द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार जो छूट दी गई है, वो सभी अभी यहां लागू नहीं हो सकी है
  • स्कूल-कॉलेज, सिनेमाघर, शिक्षण ट्रेनिंग, कोचिंग इंस्टिट्यूट, दर्शकों की उपस्थिति में खेलकूद, स्विमिंग पूल बंद ही रहेंगे

अक्टूबर का आखिरी हफ्ता चल रहा है और लोगों को अनलॉक की नई गाइडलाइन का इंतजार था। केंद्र ने मंगलवार को स्थिति साफ की और कहा कि 30 सितंबर यानी अनलॉक-5 के लिए जारी की गई गाइडलाइन ही 30 नवंबर तक लागू रहेंगी। इधर, झारखंड में अब तक केंद्र द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार जो छूट दी गई है, वो सभी अभी यहां लागू नहीं हो सकी है। जैसे-स्कूल-कॉलेज, सिनेमाघर, शिक्षण ट्रेनिंग, कोचिंग इंस्टिट्यूट, दर्शकों की उपस्थिति में खेलकूद, एग्जीबिशन, स्विमिंग पूल, एंटरटेनमेंट पार्क बंद ही रहेंगे।

हालांकि 8 अक्टूबर से धार्मिक स्थल खोल दिए गए हैं। अधिकारिक सूत्रों की माने तो छठ को लेकर कोई नई गाइडलाइन जारी की जा सकती है। वहीं, राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 1 लाख के करीब पहुंच चुकी है। पर ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की तादाद भी 92976 है।

आठ नवंबर से इंटर स्टेट बस ट्रांसपोर्ट सेवा होगी शुरू
पिछले गुरुवार को राज्य सरकार ने जो गाइडलाइन जारी किया था, उसमें राज्य में बाहर से आने वाले यात्रियों को अब क्वारैंटाइन प्रोटोकॉल से मुक्त कर दिया गया है। लेकिन उन्हें स्वयं ही 14 दिनों तक कोविड-19 के लक्षण को लेकर अपनी मॉनिटरिंग करनी होगी। यह तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू कर दिया गया है। वहीं, आठ नवंबर से इंटर स्टेट बस ट्रांसपोर्ट सेवा भी प्रारंभ की जा सकेगी। इसके लिए परिवहन विभाग द्वारा अलग से गाइडलाइन जारी किया जाएगा। कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर एक नवंबर से जिम और बार गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए खोले जा सकेंगे।

जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि बोर्ड एग्जाम को लेकर अभिभावकों की सहमति से छात्रों को रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए स्कूल में बुलाया जा सकेगा। यह आदेश भी तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू किया गया है। कुछ प्रतिबंधित आर्थिक गतिविधियों को छोड़कर अन्य सभी गतिविधियां कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर प्रारंभ की जा सकेगी।

