राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन:झारखंड में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर नहीं जला सकेंगे पटाखे, घरों में भी शर्त के साथ ही इजाजत

रांची21 मिनट पहले
घर में पटाखा फोड़ने के लिए अलग से निर्देश जारी करेगी सरकार (फाइल)
  • राज्य सरकार ने दिवाली और काली पूजा के लिए जारी किया दिशा-निर्देश

झारखंड सरकार ने दिवाली के मौके पर सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पटाखा जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। मंगलवार को सरकार ने दिवाली और काली पूजा को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया है। गाइडलाइन में स्पष्ट रूप से सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर पटाखा जलाने को बैन कर दिया गया है। लोगों को अपने घरों में भी शर्त के साथ पटाखा जलाना होगा। इस संबंध में राज्य सरकार की ओर से अलग से गाइडलाइन जारी की जाएगी। सरकार फिलहाल नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के निर्देशों का अध्ययन कर रही है।

केवल ग्रीन पटाखों को ही मिल सकती है अनुमति
झारखंड में भी केवल ग्रीन पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति मिल सकती है। राज्य सरकार के आदेश के मुताबिक, घरों में भी लोगों को एनजीटी (नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल) के आदेश के मुताबिक ही पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति होगी। एनजीटी के आदेश में स्पष्ट कहा गया है कि जिन शहरों में हवा की गुणवत्ता मध्यम श्रेणी की होगी, वहां ग्रीन पटाखे जला सकते हैं। झारखंड प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के मुताबिक, राज्य के ज्यादातर शहरों में वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर मध्यम श्रेणी का ही है।

पूजा पंडाल में श्रद्धालुओं को नहीं मिलेगा प्रवेश
झारखंड सरकार ने काली पूजा में बड़े पंडाल बनाने पर रोक लगा दी है। आयोजकों को पंडाल बनाने पर इस बात का ध्यान रखना होगा श्रद्धालु पंडाल के अंदर न आ पाएं। पंडाल के अंदर केवल आयोजकों को रहने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। उन्हें भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना होगा। एक साथ 15 व्यक्ति से अधिक पूजा पंडाल में नहीं रह सकते हैं।

न स्वागत गेट बनेंगे, न अतिथि आएंगे
काली पूजा के मद्देनजर राज्य सरकार की ओर से शहर में किसी प्रकार के कार्यक्रम के आयोजन अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। आयोजकों को स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि किसी भी गेस्ट को किसी प्रकार का कोई आमंत्रण पूजा कमेटी की ओर से नहीं दिया जाएगा और न ही पंडाल का किसी प्रकार का कोई उद्घाटन होगा।

