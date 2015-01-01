पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Hemant Soren: Jharkhand Dumka Bermo By Election Result 2020 LIVE Update | Jharkhand (Vidhan Sabha) Chunav Parinam Basant Soren Vs BJP Louis Marandi

झारखंड उपचुनाव मतगणना:दुमका-बेरमो विधानसभा उपचुनाव का रिजल्ट आज, 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, फैसला दोपहर बाद 2 बजे तक होने की संभावना

दुमका/बेरमो42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा की डॉक्टर लुइस मरांडी, झामुमो प्रत्याशी बसंत सोरेन, बीजेपी के योगेश्वर महतो बाटुल और कांग्रेस के जयमंगल सिंह उर्फ अनूप सिंह। (बाएं से दाएं)
  • आधे घंटे में रुझान, जीत-हार का फैसला दोपहर बाद 2 बजे तक होने की संभावना
  • दुमका में भाजपा व झामुमो जबकि बेरमो में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा मुकाबला

दुमका और बेरमो विधानसभा उपचुनाव का रिजल्ट मंगलवार को आएगा। सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। रुझान आधे घंटे में मिलने लगेंगे। जीत-हार का फैसला दोपहर बाद 2 बजे तक होने की संभावना है। दुमका विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना दुमका इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज कैंपस में होगी। इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के 3 हॉल में मतों की गिनती होगी। 21 टेबल लगाए हैं। यहां पर वोटों की गिनती 18 राउंड तक होगी। बेरमो विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना वेयर हाउस ऑफ बाजार समिति चास, बोकारो में होगी। यहां पर चार हॉल में गिनती होगी। 28 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। यहां वोटों की गिनती 17 राउंड तक चलेगी।

राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी राहुल पुरवार ने बताया कि मतगणना की सारी तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी हैं। सुरक्षा के पर्याप्त इंतजामात किए गए हैं। निर्वाचन आयोग के गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक सारी तैयारियां हुई हैं। मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर कोई भी मोबाइल फोन नहीं ले जा सकता है। राहल पुरवार ने बताया कि दोपहर बाद 2 बजे तक रिजल्ट आ जाने की संभावना है।

गौरतलब है कि दुमका में झामुमो के बसंत सोरेन और भाजपा की लुईस मरांडी तथा बेरमो में कांग्रेस के कुमार जयमंगल सिंह और भाजपा के योगेश्वर महतो बाटुल के बीच कांटे की टक्कर है। चुनाव परिणाम से राज्य सरकार पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा, पर यहां पर होने वाली जीत-हार को लोग सरकार के काम से जोड़ कर जरूर देखेंगे।

4 पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

दुमका में चार पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री समेत वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है। दुमका झामुमो सुप्रीमो व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिबू सोरेन का कर्म क्षेत्र रहा है तो वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन का निर्वाचन क्षेत्र भी है। 2019 के चुनाव में बरहेट के अलावा हेमंत यहां से भी चुनाव जीते थे। उन्होंने इस चुनाव को कितना गंभीरता से लिया है, इसका अंदाजा इससे भी लगाया जा सकता है कि लगातार 7 दिनों तक विधानसभा क्षेत्र में लगातार कैंप करते रहे। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल मरांडी ने भी अपनी पूरी ताकत दुमका में झोंक दी थी। भाजपा में उनकी वापसी के बाद यह पहला चुनाव है। दुमका में भाजपा की जीत-हार से मरांडी का राजनीतिक करियर प्रभावित होगा। इसके अलावा पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास भी चुनाव परिणाम से प्रभावित होंगे।

राजेंद्र सिंह के निधन से बेरमो और हेमंत सोरेन के त्यागपत्र से दुमका में हुआ उपचुनाव

पूर्व मंत्री राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह के निधन की वजह से बेरमो विधानसभा क्षेत्र खाली हो गया था। इसकी वजह से वहां पर उपचुनाव हुआ। जबकि दूसरी ओर मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 में बरहेट और दुमका 2 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से जीत हासिल की थी। उन्हें एक सीट छोड़ना था। ऐसे में उन्होंने दुमका से त्यागपत्र दिया। इसकी वजह से दुमका सीट खाली हो गई और वहां उपचुनाव हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें