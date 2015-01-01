पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव परिणाम पर प्रतिक्रिया:झूठ-फरेब और भ्रम फैलानेवालों को दुमका और बेरमो की जनता ने करारा जवाब दिया है: झामुमो

रांची21 मिनट पहले
झामुमो महासचिव सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य। (फाइल)
  • बिहार में नई राजनीतिक परिस्थिति पैदा होगी, शिवसेना के बाद भाजपा अपने साथी जदयू को भी खो देगी

दुमका और बेरमो विधानसभा उपचुनाव में महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवारों की जीत पर झामुमो ने वहां की जनता के प्रति आभार जताया है। झामुमो ने कहा है कि दुमका और बेरमो की जनता ने झूठ-फरेब और भ्रम फैलाने वालों के मुंह पर करारा तमाचा मारा है। झामुमो महासचिव सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य ने कहा कि पिछले दो महीने से भाजपा दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में अफवाह और भ्रम फैलाने की कोशिश में लगी थी। लेकिन उनका झूठ धरा का धरा रह गया।

सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य ने कहा कि इन दो उपचुनावों में भाजपा हेमंत सरकार के 10 महीने के परफॉरमेंस को मुद्दा बना रही थी। जबकि 10 महीना कोरोना महामारी से निबटने में बीत गया। उन्होंने कहा कि आदिवासियों-मूलवासियों को धर्म कोड मिले इस पर कल (सोमवार को) कैबिनेट ने अपना फैसला दिया है। कल विधानसभा भी मुहर लगाएगी। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि केंद्र में आदिवासी कल्याण मंत्रालय पिछले छह साल से झारखंड के भाजपा सांसद के पास रहा। लेकिन इस दौरान यहां के आदिवासियों-मूलवासियों को पहचान दिलाने के मामले में उन्हें छलने का काम किया गया।

बिहार में झामुमो ने कमिटमेंट के साथ सीमित संसाधनों से लड़ा चुनाव

सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य ने कहा कि झारखंड में जो गठबंधन को जनादेश मिला है, उसी जनादेश के तहत सरकार शेष बचे चार साल का कार्यकाल पूरा करेगी। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य ने कहा कि वहां उनकी पार्टी ने कमिटमेंट के साथ सीमित संसाधनों में चुनाव लड़ने का काम किया। लेकिन अभी वहां और परीक्षा देनी पड़ेगी। संगठन को भी दुरुस्त करना होगा। लेकिन बिहार का परिणाम नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित करेगा। वहां एनडीए के भीतर जो संघर्ष चल रहा है, दगाबाजी हुई है, इसके परिणाम दिखेंगे। शिवसेना के बाद भाजपा अपने साथी जदयू को भी खो देगी।

