शॉर्ट सर्किट की आशंका:गुमला में बंद दुकान में लगी आग, घंटों मशक्कत के बाद पाया गया काबू

गुमला8 मिनट पहले
दुकान में आग लगने के बाद मौके पर जुटी लोगों की भीड़।
  • बंद दुकान में आग लगने से शटर पूरी तरह लाल हो चुका था
  • दमकल की चार गाड़ियों की मदद से आग पर पाया गया काबू

शहर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित रिमझिम इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स में शुक्रवार की रात अचानक आग लग गई। इस घटना के वक्त दुकान बंद थी। इस घटना के बाद आसपास स्थित दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। फौरन इसकी सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस को दी गई। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची दमकल की चार गाड़ियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने की आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स शॉप में काफी संख्या में बैटरी होने की वजह से आग को काफी देर बाद बुझाया जा सका।

सूचना के बाद एसडीपीओ मनीष चंद्र लाल व थाना प्रभारी शंकर ठाकुर भी मौके पर पहुंच कर आग को काबू में करने में लोगों के साथ जुट गए। इसके बाद समाज सेवियों के पहल से पिकअप वाहन मंगवाया गया। फिर शटर तोड़ कर आग को काबू करने की कोशिश शुरू हुई। मगर बैटरी की मात्रा दुकान में अधिक होने के कारण आग की लपटें तेजी से उग्र रूप धारण करने लगी।

दुकान के मालिक शंकर लाल जाजोदिया ने बताया कि वे करीब 8:15 बजे दुकान बंद करने के बाद स्टेडियम के पास अपने घर चले गए थे। दुकान बंद करने से पूर्व सभी बिजली के सिस्टम को बंद कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद अचानक उन्हें आग लगने की सूचना मिली। वे मौके पर पहुंचे तो देखा कि दुकान जल रही थी। दुकान का शटर आग की तरह लाल था। उन्होंने कहा कि आग लगने से करीब 20 से 25 लाख रुपए के नुकसान की संभावना है।

