प्रदूषण पर रोक:राज्य में दीपावली की रात सिर्फ दो घंटे होगी आतिशबाजी, ग्रीन पटाखे ही जलाए जा सकेंगे

रांचीएक मिनट पहले
झारखंड में दीपावली की रात सिर्फ दो घंटे ही आतिशबाजी होगी। (फाइल)
  • झारखंड का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) मॉडरेट श्रेणी का

झारखंड में दीपावली की रात सिर्फ दो घंटे ही आतिशबाजी होगी। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) के आदेशानुसार इन दो घंटे में सिर्फ ‘ग्रीन पटाखे’ ही चलाने की अनुमति होगी। कारण है कि झारखंड का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) मॉडरेट श्रेणी में आता है। एनजीटी के आदेशानुसार पटाखे रात आठ से 10 बजे के बीच जलाए जाएंगे। हालांकि एनजीटी ने राज्य सरकारों को दो ही घंटे की अवधि तय करने की छूट दी है। झारखंड सरकार की ओर से अभी समय सीमा का निर्धारण नहीं किया गया है।

पिछले साल यह टाइमिंग रात आठ से 10 ही निर्धारित थी। एनजीटी ने पटाखों पर बैन देश के उन सभी कस्बों और शहरों में किया है, जहां पिछले साल नवंबर में हवा की क्वालिटी का लेवल पूअर या इससे ऊपर की कैटेगरी तक चला गया था। जहां नवंबर 2019 में हवा की क्वालिटी मॉडरेट यानी एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) 51-100 के बीच था, वहां प्रदूषण रहित पटाखे बेचे और चलाए जा सकते हैं। पटाखे चलाने के लिए सिर्फ 2 घंटे की छूट मिलेगी। छठ के मौके पर भी सिर्फ दो घंटे आतिशबाजी की अनुमति होगी।

क्या है ग्रीन पटाखे
सामान्य पटाखों की तुलना में ग्रीन पटाखे 40 से 50 फीसदी तक कम हानिकारक गैस पैदा करते हैं। इनसे हानिकारक गैसे बेहद कम यानी सामान्य से 50 फीसदी तक कम मात्रा में निकलेंगी। इससे प्रदूषण बिल्कुल भी नहीं होगा, ऐसा नहीं है लेकिन ये उनसे कम हानिकारक हैं।

पूरा झारखंड मॉडरेट श्रेणी में आता है। एनजीटी के फैसले के अनुसार राज्य में दो घंटे ही आतिशबाजी होगी। साथ ही ग्रीन पटाखे की ही बिक्री और उसे जलाया जा सकता है। टाइमिंग जल्द ही निर्धारित की जाएगी। - आरएल बख्शी, सदस्य सचिव झारखंड प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद

