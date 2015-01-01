पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jharkhand: Four People From Same Family Die, Two Children Injured In Road Accident In Jamtara; Everyone Was Going To Bihar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ मनाने जा रहे थे गांव:जामताड़ा में सड़क हादसे में एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत, दो बच्चे जख्मी; सभी जा रहे थे बिहार

जामताड़ा9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त कार।
  • हादसा पिकअप वैन और कार की जोरदार टक्कर की वजह से हुई
  • हादसे में दादा-दादी और बेटा-बहू की हुई मौत, पोता-पोती जख्मी

शहर थाना क्षेत्र के सतसाल में यादव होटल के पास रविवार को सड़क हादसे में कार सवार एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि कार में सवार दो बच्चे गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। पूरा परिवार छठ मनाने के लिए अपने गांव कटिहार (बिहार) जा रहा था। इसी बीच यह हादसा हो गया। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने वाहन को जब्त कर लिया है। शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।

मृतक की पहचान विश्वनाथ मिश्रा (55), उनकी पत्नी यरस (50), उनका बेटा सुमित मिश्रा व बहू रागिनी मिश्रा (30) शामिल है। जबकि 5 साल की पोती खुशी और 3 साल का पियूष जख्मी है। विश्वनाथ मिश्रा रिटायर्ड फौजी थे और फिलहाल धनबाद मेंं डीआरएम ऑफिस में कार्यरत थे। रविवार को विश्वनाथ मिश्रा अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ कटिहार जाने के लिए अपनी कार से रवाना हुए।

कार जैसे ही सतसाल के पहुंची, सामने से आ रही पिकअप वैन ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में कार सवार चार की मोत की मौत हो गई। जबकि सुमित मिश्राा के छोटे बच्चे गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहात्मा की हत्या में शामिल 7 में से 2 आरोपियों को सजा-ए-मौत, 5 को मिली थी उम्रकैद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें