झारखंड विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र:हेमंत सरकार सदन में पास करेगी सरना धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव, नवनिर्वाचित विधायक बसंत सोरेन और जयमंगल सिंह ले सकते हैं शपथ

रांची5 मिनट पहले
बुधवार को बुलाए गए एकदिवसीय विशेष सत्र के दौरान महागठबंधन के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक बसंत सोरेन और कुमार जयमंगल सिंह आज शपथ ले सकते हैं। (फाइल)
  • विशेष सत्र के लिए सत्तारुढ़ और विपक्षी गठबंधन की तैयारी पूरी
  • दोनों पार्टियों ने अपने सभी विधायकों को उपस्थित रहने का दिया निर्देश

झारखंड विधानसभा की एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र की कार्यवाही आज 11 बजे से प्रारंभ होगी। इस दौरान जनजातीय समुदाय के लिए जनगणना-2021 में अलग आदिवासी/ सरना धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव पारित किया जाएगा। राजकीय कार्य में सरकार की ओर से धर्म कोड पर प्रस्ताव लाया जाएगा। इसमें केंद्र सरकार से 2021 की जनगणना में आदिवासी/सरना धर्म या सरना धर्म कोड लागू करने संबंधी प्रस्ताव होगा, यह देखने वाला विषय होगा। सरना धर्म कोड ही लागू हो, इसको लेकर सत्ता पक्ष के बीच का विवाद भी सदन में सामने आ सकता है।

नवनिर्वाचित विधायक भी ले सकते हैं शपथ
विधानसभा के इस विशेष सत्र में दुमका और बेरमो के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक बसंत सोरेन और कुमार जयमंगल भी शपथ ले सकते हैं। बुधवार को ये दोनों नेता विधायक निर्वाचित हुए हैं।

सत्तारूढ़ गठबंधन की पुख्ता तैयारी
सत्तारूढ़ गठबंधन ने एकदिवसीय विशेष सत्र के लिए पुख्ता तैयारी की है। इसके मद्देनजर झामुमो और कांग्रेस विधायक दल की अलग-अलग बैठक हुई। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन के आवास पर झामुमो विधायक दल की बैठक में सभी विधायकों को इस दौरान सदन में उपस्थित रहने का निर्देश दिया गया। विशेष सत्र की शुरुआत से आधा घंटा पहले मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन विधानसभा भवन पहुंचेंगे और एक बार फिर तमाम विधायकों से मुखातिब होंगे।

BJP ने भी रणनीति पर की है चर्चा
विधानसभा के विशेष सत्र के मद्देनजर भाजपा ने भी रणनीति तैयार कर ली है। विधायक दल के नेता बाबूलाल मरांडी के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार शाम को हुई बैठक में विशेष सत्र के दौरान विधायकों को मौजूद रहने को कहा गया। भाजपा ने जनजातीय समुदाय के लिए अलग धर्म कोड का समर्थन करने का निर्णय लिया है, लेकिन पार्टी का फोकस आदिवासियों के धर्मांतरण पर होगा। भाजपा इसके लिए लोकसभा में स्वर्गीय कार्तिक उरांव की ओर लाए गए उस प्रस्ताव का जिक्र करेगी, जिसमें धर्मांतरण करने वाले आदिवासियों को अनुसूचित जनजाति को मिलने वाले आरक्षण के लाभ से अलग करने की वकालत की गई है।

