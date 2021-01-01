पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हैवानियत की हद पार:शराबी बेटे ने डंडे से पीट-पीटकर मां की हत्या कर घर के आंगन में जलाया, उसी चिता पर मुर्गा पकाकर खाया

चाईबासा18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वारदात के बाद आरोपी प्रधान सोय को ग्रामीणों ने हाथ-पैर बांधकर डाल दिया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
वारदात के बाद आरोपी प्रधान सोय को ग्रामीणों ने हाथ-पैर बांधकर डाल दिया था।
  • फिलहाल हत्या के कारण का अभी तक खुलास नहीं हुआ है

मनोहरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जोजोगुट्‌टू स्थित नमाविर टोला में शुक्रवार देर रात एक हैरान करने वाली घटना सामने आई है। यहां एक युवक ने अपनी मां की हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद घर के आंगन में ही शव को जला दिया। इतना ही नहीं बेटे ने मां की उसी चिता पर मुर्गा पकाकर भी खाया। इधर, घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी बेटे काे पकड़ लिया और उसके हाथ-पैर बांध दिए। शनिवार जब पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची तो आरोपी को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। हत्या की वजह अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, आरोपी प्रधान सोय ने 4 साल पहले अपने पिता की भी हत्या की थी। इस मामले में प्रधान सोय जेल में भी रहा था। ग्रामीणों ने बताया प्रधान सोय अपनी मां सुमी सोय के साथ रहता था। वो शराब पीने का भी आदि था। शुक्रवार की रात अचानक प्रधान सोय ने लाठी-डंडे से वार कर अपनी मां की हत्या कर दी।

घटनास्थल पर मामले की जांच करती पुलिस।
घटनास्थल पर मामले की जांच करती पुलिस।

इसके बाद उसने आंगन में ही सुमी सोय के शव को जला दिया। कुछ देर बाद चिता की आग पर बेटे ने मुर्गा पकाया और खाया। घटना की जानकारी ग्रामीणों को सुबह मिली तो उन्होंने आरोपी को पकड़कर बांध दिया। इसके बाद घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser