HC ने जताई नाराजगी:विधायकों को आवंटित आवास का ब्योरा 25 नवंबर तक जमा करने का दिया आदेश

रांची6 मिनट पहले
मामले अगली सुनवाई 25 नवंबर की निर्धारित की गई है। (फाइल)
  • विधायक नवीन जायसवाल की याचिका पर चीफ जस्टिस डॉ रवि रंजन और जस्टिस सुजीत नारायण प्रसाद की अदालत ने सुनवाई

झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने सभी विधायकों को आवंटित आवास और आवास आवंटन करने का आधार की पूरी जानकारी नहीं दिए जाने पर नाराजगी जाहिर की है। बुधवार को विधायक नवीन जायसवाल की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए चीफ जस्टिस डॉ रवि रंजन और जस्टिस सुजीत नारायण प्रसाद की अदालत ने सरकार को 25 नवंबर तक पूरा ब्योरा देने का निर्देश दिया है। इसी दिन विधायक नवीन जायसवाल को सरकार के शपथपत्र का जवाब दाखिल करने का भी निर्देश दिया है।

पूछा- किस आधार पर दिया जा रहा है आवास
विधायक नवीन जायसवाल को आवंटित आवास को सरकार ने रद्द कर दिया था। इसके खिलाफ वह हाईकोर्ट में गए थे। एकलपीठ ने नवीन जायसवाल की याचिका यह कहते हुए खारिज कर दी थी कि झारखंड में विधायकों के आवास आवंटित करने की कोई नीति नहीं बनी है। इस कारण विधायकों की वरीयता का दावा करना उचित नहीं है। इस आदेश के खिलाफ नवीन ने खंडपीठ में अपील याचिका दायर की है। इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए खंडपीठ ने सभी विधायकों के आवासों के आवंटन का ब्योरे के साथ यह बताने को कहा था कि विधायकों को किस आधार पर आवास आवंटित किया जाता है।

केवल 13 विधायकों की दी गई है जानकारी
सोमवार को सरकार का जवाब देखने के बाद कोर्ट ने मौखिक रूप से कहा कि जब अदालत ने पूरे विधायकों के आवंटित आवास और उसका आधार बताने को कहा था, तो सिर्फ 13 विधायकों के बारे में ही जानकारी क्यों दी गई है। सुनवाई के दौरान नवीन जायसवाल की ओर से कहा गया कि सरकार का जवाब बुधवार को मिला है। इसपर जवाब दाखिल करने के लिए समय दिया जाये। जिसको अदालत ने स्वीकार कर लिया। मामले अगली सुनवाई 25 नवंबर की निर्धारित की गई है।

