झारखंड विधानसभा:दो दिनों के अवकाश के बाद कल शुरू होगा मानसून सत्र, हंगामे के आसार

रांची37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार को मानसून सत्र शुरू किया जा रहा है, तब सत्र के हंगामेदार रहने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। (फाइल)
  • विधि व्यवस्था, म्यूटेशन बिल, सहायक पुलिस कर्मियों के मुद्दे आदि को लेकर सदन के भीतर और बाहर भाजपा करेगी प्रदर्शन

झारखंड विधानसभा का मानसून सत्र दो दिनों के अवकाश के बाद सोमवार को शुरू होने जा रहा है। सत्र की शुरुआत शुक्रवार को हुई थी। पहले दिन अनुपूरक बजट पेश किया गया था। इसके बाद शोक प्रकाश के साथ ही विधानसभा के मानसून सत्र के पहले दिन का सत्र स्थगित कर दिया गया था। अब जबकि सोमवार को मानसून सत्र शुरू किया जा रहा है, तब सत्र के हंगामेदार रहने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। भाजपा ने विभिन्न मुद्दों को लेकर सरकार को घेरने की रणनीति बनाई है। भाजपा सदन के बाहर और भीतर दोनों ही जगह प्रदर्शन की तैयारी में है। जबकि दूसरी ओर सत्ताधारी पार्टी विपक्ष से निपटने की तैयारी में है।

भाजपा खास तौर पर मोराबादी में पिछले आठ दिनों से धरना पर बैठे सहायक पुलिस कर्मियों पर हुए लाठीचार्ज को लेकर आक्रामक रुख दिखा सकती है। इसके अलावा राज्य में विधि व्यवस्था, प्रवासी मजदूरों को लेकर भी भाजपा विपक्ष को घेरने की तैयारी में हैं। म्यूटेशन बिल को लेकर भी भाजपा पहले से ही आक्रामक है। सरकार ने संकेत दिया है कि वह इस बिल को सदन में नहीं लाएगी। इसके बावजूद इसे लेकर भाजपा अभी सतर्क है।

कल नहीं होगा मुख्यमंत्री प्रश्नकाल
मानसून सत्र के दूसरे दिन सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री प्रश्नकाल नहीं होगा। आमतौर पर सत्र चलने के दौरान सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री प्रश्न काल होता है इसमें सत्र शुरू होने के 1 घंटे पहले विधायक लिखित रूप से नीतिगत मामलों में अपना सवाल मुख्यमंत्री प्रश्नकाल के लिए देते हैं। लेकिन कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री प्रश्नकाल स्थगित कर दिया गया है।

अनुपूरक बजट पर होगी चर्चा
सोमवार को विधानसभा में अनुपूरक बजट पर पक्ष और विपक्ष की ओर से चर्चा होगी। अनुपूरक बजट शुक्रवार को ही विधानसभा में पेश किया गया था।

महालेखाकार की रिपोर्ट रखी जाएगी विधानसभा के पटल
झारखंड सरकार के 31 मार्च 2018 को समाप्त हुए वर्ष के लिए भारत के नियंत्रक महालेखा परीक्षक का राज्य वित्त, राजस्व क्षेत्र, सामान्य सामाजिक एवं आर्थिक क्षेत्र तथा 31 मार्च 2019 को समाप्त हुए वर्ष के लिए राज्य वित्त के लेखा परीक्षा रिपोर्ट को विधानसभा के पटल पर भी आज रखा जाएगा।

