पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोहरदगा पुलिस की कार्रवाई:PLFI का नक्सली गिरफ्तार, हथियार और 26 गोलियां बरामद; कई जिलों की पुलिस को थी तलाश

लोहरदगा21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संतोष यादव उर्फ सूर्या के खिलाफ सेन्हा प्रखंड अंतर्गत बरही में बन रहे महिला कॉलेज के मुंशी रवि से लेवी की मांग किए जाने को लेकर FIR दर्ज की गई थी।
  • 1 देशी लोडेड कट्टा, 2 देसी पिस्टल, एक मैगजीन, जिसमें 6 जिंदा गोलियां लोडेड, 20 जिंदा गोली बरामद

सेन्हा थाना पुलिस ने विशेष अभियान चलाकर पीपुल्स लिबरेशन फ्रंट आफ इंडिया (PLFI) के जोनल कमांडर संतोष कुमार यादव उर्फ सूर्या को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने संतोष के पास से 1 देशी लोडेड कट्टा, 2 देसी पिस्टल, एक मैगजीन, जिसमें 6 जिंदा गोलियां लोडेड, 20 जिंदा गोली, 6 मोबाइल, 4 सिम कार्ड, एक लाल रंग की बाइक, एक ब्लू रंग की कार और PLFI का पर्चा बरामद किया है। एसपी प्रियंका मीना ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी।

एसपी ने बताया कि सेन्हा थाना के पुलिस एवं सशस्त्र बल के द्वारा विशेष छापेमारी अभियान चलाया गया। इसी दौरान संतोष कुमार यादव उर्फ सूर्या को गिरफ्तार किया गया। इधर, सेन्हा थाना के प्रभारी सूरज कुमार ने बताया कि संतोष कुमार यादव उर्फ सूर्या के खिलाफ सेन्हा थाना में पूर्व से ही कांड संख्या 108/20 एवं 109/20 केस धारा 387/306 भा.द.वि एवं 17 सीएलए एक्ट एवं आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत कांड दर्ज हैं। इसके अलावा रातू थाना कांड संख्या 393/19, रातू थाना कांड संख्या 107/20, लोहरदगा थाना कांड संख्या 217/20,और पुसो थाना कांड संख्या 21/2020 कांड दर्ज है। पिछले कई दिनों से कई जिलों के पुलिस को इसकी तलाश थी।

बताते चलें कि संतोष यादव उर्फ सूर्या के खिलाफ सेन्हा प्रखंड अंतर्गत बरही में बन रहे महिला कॉलेज के मुंशी रवि से लेवी की मांग किए जाने को लेकर FIR दर्ज की गई थी। संतोष यादव मूल रूप से लातेहार जिला के शिन्जो गांव का रहने वाला है। लेकिन फिलहाल लोहरदगा के बीआईडी में घर बना कर रहता था। लोहरदगा जिले में लेवी वसूली के मामलों में यह संलिप्त रहता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे रोकेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें