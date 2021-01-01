पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंडिया जस्टिस रिपोर्ट:लोगोंं को न्याय दिलाने में झारखंड टॉप-10 राज्यों में पहुंचा, एक साल में 8 पायदान ऊपर चढ़कर 16वीं से 8वीं रैंक पर

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
इंसाफ का सूचकांक- 18 राज्यों की रैंकिंग - Dainik Bhaskar
इंसाफ का सूचकांक- 18 राज्यों की रैंकिंग
लोगों को न्याय दिलाने में झारखंड तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। टाटा ट्रस्ट की ‘इंडिया जस्टिस रिपोर्ट-2020’ के अनुसार न्याय दिलाने वाले 18 बड़े व मध्यम राज्यों की सूची में झारखंड आठवें स्थान पर पहुंच गया है। 2019 की रिपोर्ट में झारखंड 16वें स्थान पर था। एक साल में राज्य ने आठ पायदान की छलांग लगाई है। सूची में महाराष्ट्र इस बार भी टॉप पर है।

इसके बाद टॉप-5 में तमिलनाडु, तेलंगाना, पंजाब और केरल को स्थान मिला है। उत्तर प्रदेश इस बार भी सबसे फिसड्‌डी रहा। हालांकि बिहार पिछले साल से चार पायदान चढ़कर 17वें स्थान से 13वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं, छोटे राज्यों में (जहां की आबादी एक करोड़ से कम है) त्रिपुरा शीर्ष पर रहा और इसके बाद सिक्किम और गोवा हैं।

4 आधार पर तैयार की गई है रैंकिंग

रिपोर्ट का यह दूसरा संस्करण है। चारों पैमाने के सरकारी आंकड़े पर इसे बनाया गया है। टाटा ट्रस्ट ने सेंटर फॉर सोशल जस्टिस, कॉमन काउज, कॉमनवेल्थ ह्यूमन राइट इनिशिएटिव, दक्ष, टीआईएसएस-प्रयास, ‘विधि सेंटर फॉर लीगल पॉलिसी’ व ‘हाउ इंडिया लिव्स’ के साथ मिलकर यह रैंकिंग तैयार की है।

...पर इन क्षेत्र की नौकरी में अभी भी 33% महिलाएं नहीं

रिपोर्ट जिन चार पैमाने या क्षेत्रों पर तैयार की गई है, उनमें झारखंड में महिलाओं का प्रतिनिधित्व 33% अभी भी नहीं है। रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि झारखंड पुलिस में महिलाएं सिर्फ 7.1% ही हैं। जेल में महिला कर्मी 10.5%, हाईकोर्ट में 5.9% महिला जज, सबऑर्डिनेट कोर्ट में 12.1% महिला जज और पैनल वकीलों में सिर्फ 13% ही महिलाएं हैं। कानूनी मदद के लिए 26.5% पारा लीगल महिला वोलेंटियर ही झारखंड में हैं।

