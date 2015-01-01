पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साहिबगंज में अगलगी:प्राइवेट हास्पिटल के छठी मंजिल में लगी आग, कोई हताहत नहीं

साहिबगंज12 मिनट पहले
अस्पताल के ऊपरी मंजिल पर यूपीएस सिस्टम बनाया गया है, जिसमें शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने का अंदेशा है।
  • हॉस्पिटल में मौजूद फायर सिस्टम से आग पर काबू पाया गया

साहिबगंज शहर में बुधवार की सुबह सूर्या सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल के छठी मंजिल में आग लग गई। हॉस्पिटल में मौजूद फायर सिस्टम से आग पर काबू पाया गया। इस बीच दमकल को भी बुलाया गया। जिस समय आग लगी उस वक्त हॉस्पिटल में करीब 20 मरीज भर्ती थे, जिसे आनन-फानन में अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने बाहर निकाला। इस घटना में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। पर अस्पताल का यूपीएस पूरी तरह से जल गया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार, सुबह लगभग 7बजे अस्पताल के छठी मंजिल के ऊपरी हिस्से में अचानक धुआं निकलने लगा। जैसे ही लोगों ने देखा अफरातफरी मच गई। आनन-फानन में मरीज जान बचाने के लिए नीचे भागे। इस बीच अस्पताल कर्मियों ने फायर सिस्टम को ऑन कर आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया। करीब 1 घंटे के अथक प्रयास के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया।

इस बीच अस्पताल को पूरी तरह से खाली करवा लिया गया। इससे किसी तरह की कोई क्षति अथवा हानि किसी मरीज को नहीं हुई। अस्पताल के मालिक डॉक्टर विजय कुमार ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना दी गई कि अस्पताल के ऊपरी मंजिल में आग लग गई है। उन्होंने तत्काल फायर सिस्टम ऑन करने का निर्देश अपने स्टाफ को दिया। अस्पताल में लगे फायर सिस्टम से पानी का छिड़काव कर आग पर काबू पाया गया, जिससे निचली मंजिल पर आग नहीं फैल पाई। उन्होंने बताया कि ऊपरी मंजिल पर यूपीएस सिस्टम बनाया गया है, जिसमें शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने का अंदेशा है।

