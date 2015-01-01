पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक की मांग:कोविड-19 की वजह से बंद पड़े विद्यालयों को विद्यालयों को साफ और सुसज्जित किया जाए: बंधु तिर्की

विधायक बंधु तिर्की ने स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग के सचिव काे पत्र लिखकर कोविड-19 की वजह से बंद पड़े विद्यालयों को सुसज्जित एवं साफ-सुथरा किए जाने का सुझाव दिया है। (फाइल)
  • बंधु तिर्की ने कहा- लंबे समय से विद्यालयों के बंद रहने के कारण विद्यालय भवनों की स्थिति काफी दयनीय हो गई है

विधायक बंधु तिर्की ने स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग के सचिव काे पत्र लिखकर कोविड-19 की वजह से बंद पड़े विद्यालयों को सुसज्जित एवं साफ-सुथरा किए जाने का सुझाव दिया है। बंधु तिर्की ने अपने पत्र में कहा है कि कोविड-19 के दाैरान भारत सरकार द्वारा पूरे देश समेत झारखंड राज्य में भी अनिश्चितकालीन लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की गई है। इस कारण झारखंड राज्य में लगभग 8 महीनों से छात्रों का पठन-पाठन बाधित है। लंबे समय से विद्यालयों के बंद रहने के कारण विद्यालय भवनों की स्थिति काफी दयनीय हो गई है। विशेषकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के विद्यालयों के प्रांगण में अनवांछित झाड़ियां उग आई है।

विद्यालय भवन लंबे समय से रंग रोगन के अभाव में अविरंजीत हो चुके हैं। खिड़की दरवाजे की मरम्मत कर शैक्षणिक वातावरण तैयार करने की आवश्यकता है। राज्य के सभी जिलों के विभागीय पदाधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दें ताकि इस महामारी काल से निकलते ही विद्यालय में स्वच्छ वातावरण में पठन-पाठन का कार्य सुचारू रूप से संचालित किया जा सके।

सीएम से मिले बंधु, धर्म काेड पारित करने पर दी बधाई
इधर, विधायक बंधु तिर्की ने सचिवालय में मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से मुलाकात कर उन्हें सरना कोड सदन से पास कराने के लिए पुष्प गुच्छ देकर बधाई दी। इस अवसर पर बंधु तिर्की ने कहा झारखंड के 90 लाख से अधिक सरना धर्मालंबियों की वर्षों पुरानी मांग को राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री ने पूरा कर के झारखंड के आदिवासियों को गर्वान्वित होने का अवसर प्रदान किया है।

