  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • Jharkhand: State Government Should Register Criminal Case Against Lalu Prasad For Giving Temptation Over Phone: Babulal Marandi

बयान:फोन पर प्रलोभन देने के लिए लालू प्रसाद पर राज्य सरकार दर्ज करे आपराधिक मामला: बाबूलाल मरांडी

रांची10 मिनट पहले
बाबूलाल मरांडी ने आरोप लगाया कि राज्य में विधि व्यवस्था नाम की कोई चीज नहीं रह गई है। (फाइल)
  • झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय से संज्ञान लेने की अपील, लालू प्रसाद को अन्यत्र स्थानांतरित किया जाए

भाजपा विधायक दल के नेता बाबूलाल मरांडी ने कहा है कि फोन पर एनडीए विधायक को प्रलोभन देने के लिए लालू प्रसाद के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार आपराधिक मामला दर्ज करे। बाबूलाल मरांडी ने झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय से इस मामले में संज्ञान लेने की अपील की है।

बाबूलाल मरांडी ने कहा है कि लालू प्रसाद को अन्यत्र स्थानांतरित किया जाए। क्योंकि वे यहां पर सत्ता के संरक्षण में जेल मैन्युअल के विपरीत आचरण कर रहे हैं। बिहार विधान सभा के सदस्य को फोन पर प्रलोभन दिया जाना हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग का मामला है। ऐसे में राज्य सरकार को तुरंत उन पर प्रलोभन का आपराधिक मुकदमा दर्ज करना चाहिए। बाबूलाल मरांडी ने आरोप लगाया कि राज्य में विधि व्यवस्था नाम की कोई चीज नहीं रह गई है। तभी तो इस प्रकार की इजाजत एक सजायाफ्ता कैदी को दी जा रही है।

