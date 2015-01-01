पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अत्याचार का आरोप:गिरिडीह के बर्खास्त मेयर ने विधायक, झामुमाे के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता व जिला अध्यक्ष पर अत्याचार का आराेप लगाया

गिरिडीह2 मिनट पहले
बर्खास्त मेयर सुनील कुमार पासवान। (फाइल)
  • थाने में एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के लिए दिया आवेदन
  • कहा- सामाजिक, आर्थिक, राजनीतिक नुकसान हुआ और मान सम्मान को ठेस पहुंचा

बर्खास्त मेयर सुनील कुमार पासवान ने गिरिडीह विधायक सुदिव्य कुमार सोनू, झामुमाे के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य और झामुमो जिला अध्यक्ष संजय सिंह पर दलित अत्याचार का आरोप लगाया है। एससी-एसटी थाना में आवेदन देकर कहा है कि उन्हें जाति सूचक संबाेधन कर मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित किया और षड़यंत्र रचकर मेयर पद से बर्खास्त करा दिया गया। इससे उन्हें सामाजिक, आर्थिक, राजनीतिक नुकसान हुआ और मान सम्मान को ठेस पहुंचा है।

सुनील कुमार पासवान ने कहा कि लिहाजा एससी-एसटी ट्राइब्स (प्रिवेंशन ऑफ एट्रोसिटीज एक्ट) के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया जाए। हालांकि आवेदन रिसीव करने के बाद फिलहाल प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं की गई है। क्योंकि संबंधित थाना प्रभारी छुट्टी पर हैं। एसपी अमित रेणु ने कहा कि फिलहाल उनके संज्ञान में मामला नहीं आया है। जाे भी विधिसम्मत हाेगा, उस अनुरूप अागे की कार्रवाई हाेगी। मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के शीतलपुर के रहने वाले सुनील कुमार पासवान ने मेयर पद से बर्खास्तगी के बाद विपक्षियों के खिलाफ यह कड़ा रुख अख्तियार किया है। सुनील कुमार पासवान के इस कदम से झामुमो में खलबली मच गई है।

बर्खास्त मेयर द्वारा विधायक पर पलटवार के बाद से मामले को अब आपसी रंजिश के रूप में देखा जाने लगा है। वहीं, भाजपा इस मामले में दलित कार्ड खेल कर झामुमो को घेरने की तैयारी में है। गौरतलब है कि पासवान पर फर्जी जाति प्रमाण पत्र पर चुनाव लड़ने का आरोप झामुमो जिला अध्यक्ष संजय सिंह ने लगाया था। उस वक्त उनकी उम्मीदवारी पर ही सवाल उठा था। लेकिन पूर्व की सरकार में अधिकारी खामाेश हाे गए और भाजपा के टिकट पर सुनील पासवान काे मेयर पद पर चुनाव लड़ने की अनुमति मिल गई। इधर, कागजी प्रक्रिया चलती रही और पुरानी सरकार बदल गई। नई सरकार के कार्यकाल में कागजी कार्रवाई और तेज हुई। परिणाम हुआ कि सुनील पासवान काे मेयर की कुर्सी गंवानी पड़ी। क्योंकि सरकार ने मेयर पद से पासवान को बर्खास्त कर दिया।

तत्कालीन एसडीओ और वर्तमान सीओ ने भी गलत तरीके से की शिकायत
सुनील कुमार पासवान ने कहा है कि विधायक सुदिव्य कुमार सोनू, झामुमो जिला अध्यक्ष और झामुमो के केंद्रीय महासचिव ने मेयर पद से हटाने के लिए आपराधिक षड़यंत्र रचा। सीओ रवींद्र कुमार सिन्हा, तत्कालीन एसडीओ विजया जाधव ने गलत तरीके से उनकी जाति प्रमाण पत्र काे रद्द करने के लिए जाति छानबीन समिति के पास शिकायत दर्ज कराई। उन्हें अपना पक्ष रखने का मौका दिए बगैर जाति प्रमाण पत्र रद्द करने की अनुशंसा कर दी गई। इसके खिलाफ वे हाईकोर्ट गए, जहां मामला विचाराधीन है।

सचिव, विधायक, सुप्रियो और जिला अध्यक्ष पर प्रताड़ना का सीधा आरोप पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में कहा है कि झामुमो के केंद्रीय सचिव सुप्रियो भट्‌टाचार्य, सुदिव्य कुमार सोनू और संजय सिंह ने उन्हें परेशान और अपमानित किया। हाईकाेर्ट के आदेश की अवहेलना करते हुए नगर विकास विभाग के सचिव विनय कुमार चौबे ने उन्हें मेयर पद से हटाया। इससे उनका सामाजिक, आर्थिक, राजनीतिक नुकसान हुआ है। मान-सम्मान को ठेस पहुंचा है। उक्त लोगों से मिल कर जब भी व्यक्तिगत रूप से अपना पक्ष रखा, तो उन्हें जातिसूचक शब्द से संबोधित करते हुए उन पर धौंस दिखाया। धमकी दी कि किसी भी रूप में उन्हें मेयर पद पर रहने नहीं दिया जाएगा।

झारखंडियाें के हक का उठाया सवाल: जिलाध्यक्ष
झामुमाे जिलाध्यक्ष संजय सिंह ने कहा कि झामुमाे झारखंडियों के हक की लड़ाई लड़ा है अाैर कानूनी प्रक्रिया के तहत न सिर्फ जीत मिली, बल्कि यहां के मूलवासियाें काे अधिकार मिला है। झारखंडियों के हित की लड़ाई लड़ते हुए उन्होंने गलत तरीके से अारक्षण का लाभ लेने का सवाल उठाया था। न्याय की जीत हुई। इसके अलावा इसमें काेई मामला नहीं है। बाकी उनकी मर्जी है।

