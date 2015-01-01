पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में कोरोना:आज कोरोना को हराने वाले 1 लाख हो जाएंगे, पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 252 नए मरीज; 5 की मौत

रांची13 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को राज्यभर से 456 संक्रमित ठीक भी हुए। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • राहत की बात है कि इनमें से 99688 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं
  • मंगलवार को राज्यभर से 456 संक्रमित ठीक भी हुए

झारखंड में कोरोना से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बुधवार को एक लाख पहुंच जाने की संभावना है। मंगलवार को 252 नए मरीज मिलने के बाद संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 1.04 लाख पहुंच गई। राहत की बात यह है कि इनमें से 99,688 लोग स्वस्थ भी हो चुके हैं। यानी 95.04% मरीज ठीक हो चुके है। वहीं, मंगलवार को राज्यभर से 456 संक्रमित ठीक भी हुए। पांच पॉजिटिव की जान भी चली गई। इनमें रांची, बोकारो, देवघर, जमशेदपुर और गिरिडीह के 1-1 मरीज हैं।

कहां मिले कितने मरीज
मंगलवार को बोकारो से 31, चतरा से 2, देवघर से 12, धनबाद से 32, दुमका से 1, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 36, गढ़वा से 10, गिरिडीह से 4, गोड्डा से 2, गुमला से 6, हजारीबाग से 8, जामताड़ा से 1, खूंटी से 3, कोडरमा से 2, लातेहार से 5, लोहरदगा से 11, पलामू से 10, रांची से 43, रामगढ़ से 12, साहिबगंज से 3, सरायकेला से 4, सिमडेगा से 2 और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 12 मरीज शामिल हैं।

