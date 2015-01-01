पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र:झारखंड विधानसभा पास करेगा धर्म कोड पर केंद्र को भेजने वाला प्रस्ताव

रांची8 मिनट पहले
झारखंड विधानसभा। (फाइल)
  • सदन में बुलंद हौसले के साथ आएंगे झामुमो-कांग्रेस के विधायक

झारखंड विधानसभा के एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र की कार्यवाही बुधवार 11 नवंबर को 11 बजे से प्रारंभ होगी। अब तक औपबंधिक कार्यक्रम के अनुसार शपथ-प्रतिज्ञान और शोक प्रस्ताव के अलावा राजकीय कार्य होंगे। राजकीय कार्य में सरकार की ओर से धर्म कोड पर प्रस्ताव लाया जाएगा। इसमें केंद्र सरकार से 2021 की जनगणना में आदिवासी/सरना धर्म या सरना धर्म कोड लागू करने संबंधी प्रस्ताव होगा, यह देखने वाला विषय होगा। सरना धर्म कोड ही लागू हो, इसको लेकर सत्ता पक्ष के बीच का विवाद भी सदन में सामने आएगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि कांग्रेस विधायक बंधु तिर्की और इरफान अंसारी ने सीधे तौर पर मुख्यमंत्री से सरना धर्म कोड लागू करने संबंधी प्रस्ताव लाने की बार-बार मांग की है। वहीं, भाजपा ने अपना पत्ता साफ नहीं किया है। वैसे ज्यादा उम्मीद यही है कि सरकार आदिवासी-सरना या सरना धर्म कोड के विवाद को सदन के पाले में डालेगी। सदन को ही अंतिम निर्णय के लिए छोड़ देगी।

इधर, एक दिवसीय विधानसभा के विशेष सत्र में झामुमो और कांग्रेस के विधायक बुलंद हौसले के साथ शामिल होंगे। दुमका और बेरमो में यूपीए प्रत्याशियों की जीत के बाद मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन समेत झामुमो और कांग्रेस विधायकों का मनोबल काफी ऊंचा है। भाजपा खेमे में परिणाम को लेकर मायूसी है।

