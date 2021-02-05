पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jharkhand Weathe Update; Eather Will Be Clear During Day Cloudy From Evening In Ranchi Jharkhand

मौसम का मिजाज:रांची में आज शाम से छाएंगे बादल, 2 दिनों तक ठंड से मिलेगी राहत, कल हो सकती है बारिश

रांची2 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को रांची के कांके का तापमन 9.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 24 घंटे में राज्य में सबसे ज्यादा ज्यादा अधिकतम तापमान चाइबासा में 29.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया
  • इस दौरान रांची का अधिकतम तापमान 27.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है

झारखंड का मौसम एक बार फिर करवट ले रहा है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र, रांची के मुताबिक अगले 48 घंटे के दौरान राज्य के न्यूनतम तापमान में 2-3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की बढ़ोतरी होगी। लोगों को ठंड से राहत मिलेगी। हालांकि, रविवार से एक बार न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट के आसार हैं। शुक्रवार सुबह से रांची का मौसम साफ है। आसपास के इलाके में सुबह हल्का कोहरा देखने को मिला जो 7 बजे के बाद समाप्त हो गया। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक शुक्रवार शाम से आंशिक तौर पर रांची में बादल छाने की संभावना है। इस दौरान न्यूनतम तापमान में दो डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी हो सकती है। जबकि शनिवार को रांची में भी हल्के दर्जे की बारिश होने की संभावना है।

जमशेदपुर और पलामू के लिए जारी किया गया है येलो अलर्ट
वहीं राज्य भर के मौसम की बात करें तो अगले 48 घंटे तक पूर्वी सिंहभूम, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम, सिमडेगा, सरायकेला खरसावां, पलामू, गढ़वा, चतरा कोडरमा और लातेहार में बारिश के साथ वज्रपात की भी संभावना है। इसे देखते हुए मौसम विभाग ने इन जिलों के लिए येलो अलर्ट जारी किया है। जबकि शनिवार को रांची, बोकारो, गुमला, हजारीबाग, खूंटी, रामगढ में हल्के दर्जे की बारिश की संभावना जताई गई है।

चाईबासा सबसे अधिक 29.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान रिकॉर्ड किया गया
वहीं पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान राज्य में मौसम सामान्य रूप से शुष्क रहा। वहीं राज्य में सबसे ज्यादा ज्यादा अधिकतम तापमान चाइबासा में 29.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान बोकारो में 06.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड की गयी। इस दौरान रांची का अधिकतम तापमान 27.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है। जबकि रांची के कांके का तापमन 9.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

