पत्नी से विवाद:युवक ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- Wife के चाल-चलन से हूं परेशान

गढ़वा11 मिनट पहले
मृतक की फाइल फोटो।
  • इसी साल 2020 में युवक की हुई थी शादी
  • शराब पीने की वजह से होता था विवाद

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के बेलचंपा गांव में मंगलवार की सुबह एक युवक ने अपने ही घर में फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। युवक के शराब पीने की आदत की वजह से पत्नी से विवाद होता था। शव के पास से एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। युवक ने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा है कि वो अपनी पत्नी के चाल-चलन से परेशान था। उसने शादी के पहले ही ससुराल वालों को बता दिया था कि वो शराब पीता है। इसके बाद भी उसे डांटा-फटकारा जा रहा था। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

इसी साल जून में हुई थी शादी

युवक की पहचान लक्ष्मण कुमार चौधरी (25) के रूप में की गई। उसकी शादी इसी साल जून में हुई थी। लक्ष्मण ने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा है कि मैं अपनी पत्नी से नफरत करता हूं। मैं उसके चाल-चलन से परेशान हूं। पत्नी भी मुझसे नफरत करती है। सास-ससुर कहते हैं कि ससुराल आओगे तो मार देंगे। मेरी बेटी जैसा चाहेगी, वैसा करेगी। उसपर दबाव मत डालो। मैं अपनी इज्जत के लिए मरता था। इसलिए मैं सबको छोड़कर जा रहा हूं। मेरे माता-पिता को कोई दुख नहीं होना चाहिए।

लक्ष्मण के सुसाइड नोट के अनुसार, हर समय ससुर बोलते थे कि मेरी बेटी को मत मारो। जबकि मैंने शादी से पहले बोल दिया था कि मैं शराब पीता हूं। पीने के बाद आपकी बेटी के साथ मारपीट कर दूंगा। तब आप लोग कुछ नहीं बोलिएगा। उस वक्त उन्होंने कहा कि हमें सब मंजूर है। तो फिर अब बुरा क्यों लग रहा है। मैं सब कुछ छोड़ चला दुनिया से।

