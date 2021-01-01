पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाई परफाॅरमेंस सेंटर:झारखंड का पहला हाई परफाॅरमेंस सेंटर खेलगांव में खुलेगा, मशीनें बताएंगी खिलाड़ियाें की ताकत व कमजाेरियां; विशेष ट्रेनिंग से तैयारी कराएंगे एक्सपर्ट

रांची3 घंटे पहले
  • 18 से 20 लोग रोजगार से जुड़ेंगे, कोच, डॉक्टर के अलावा अन्य खेल विशेषज्ञों की होगी नियुक्ति
  • सरकार व सीसीएल मिलकर सेंटर पर खर्च करेंगे 6 करोड़

झारखंड में अगलेे छह माह में हाई परफाॅरमेंस सेंटर खुलेगा। यहां एक्सपर्ट, खिलाड़ियाें की क्षमता मशीनाें से जांचकर उन्हें यह बताएंगे कि वे खेल में बेहतर प्रदर्शन कैसे कर सकते हैं। जैसे एक एथलीट के हृदय के उपर सेंसर लगाकर, ऑक्सीजन देते हुए उसे दाैड़ाया जाएगा इससे उसकी क्षमता स्टैमिना का पता चल जाएगा। कहां कमी है और इसे कैसे दुरुस्त किया जा सकता है, यह भी उसे बताया जा सकेगा।

एक तीरंदाज के लिए उसकी कलाइयाें में ताकत, हाथाें का सही एंगल और स्टेबिलिटी की जरूरत हाेती है, फिजियाेलाॅजी की मशीनें खिलाड़ी की जांच कर ये सभी जानकारी दे देंगी। प्रैक्टिस के बाद खिलाड़ी में हाे रहे सुधार की मानिटरिंग भी की जा सकती है।

कुशल कोच व डॉक्टरों की होगी बहाली

खिलाड़ियाें काे ट्रेन करने के लिए सेंटर में खेल विशेषज्ञ, पेशेवर प्रशिक्षक, मैनेजर, स्पोर्ट्स साइंस एक्सपर्ट, डॉक्टर, फिजियो, कोच, अस्सिटेंट कोच रहेंगे। 18 से 20 लोगों की यहां नियुक्ति होगी। इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। जल्द ही नियुक्तियाें के लिए विज्ञापन निकाला जाएगा। सेंटर में ट्रेनिंग के लिए मॉडर्न एक्यूपमेंट और जरूरी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध रहेंगी।

चोटिल हाेने पर तत्काल इलाज

स्टेट स्पोर्ट्स प्रमोशन सोसाइटी के तकनीकी निदेशक विक्रांत मल्हान बताते हैं कि सेंटर खाेलने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। यह खिलाड़ियों के लिए वरदान साबित होगा। खिलाड़ियाें के चोटिल होने पर उनके इलाज में भी ऐसे सेंटर बहुत मददगार हाेते हैं। सामान्य सेंटराें में खिलाड़ियाें के फिजिकल फिटनेस पर ताे ध्यान दिया जाता है पर उनके मेंटल स्ट्रैंथ पर वैसा काम नहीं हाेता। ऐसी मशीनें नहीं हाेतीं जाे खेल के लिए निर्धारित मापदंडाें काे जांच सकें। नए सेंटर में यह कमी दूर हाे जाएगी। यहां एकेडमी के बच्चों के अलावा विभिन्न जिलों के डे बोर्डिंग और आवासीय सेंटर के खिलाड़ी बिना कोई शुल्क के लाभ उठा सकेंगे।

