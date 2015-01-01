पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदमाशों का आतंक:JJMP उग्रवादियों के नाम पर व्यवसायी के घर में लूट, 62 हजार रुपए और बाइक भी ले गए

पलामू2 मिनट पहले
बदमाशों ने 62 हजार रुपए नगद, जेवर और बाइक लूट ली और भाग निकले।
  • गुरुवार की रात बदमाशों ने लूट की घटना को दिया अंजाम
  • सामान खरीदने के नाम पर बदमाशों ने खुलवाया था दरवाजा

लेस्लीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के गेंथा गांव में गुरुवार की रात एक व्यवसायी के घर में लूट की घटना हुई। बदमाशों ने खुद को झारखंड जनमुक्ति परिषद (JJMP) उग्रवादी संगठन का सदस्य बताया और हथियार के बल पर लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। घटना की सूचना के बाद पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

पीड़ित ने लेस्लीगंज थाना में मामला दर्ज कराया है। पीड़ित व्यवसायी के अनुसार, वो अपनी किराना दुकान को बंद कर घर में थे। इसी बीच कुछ लोग आए और सामान खरीदने की बात कह घर का दरवाजा खुलवाया। व्यवसायी ने जैसे ही दरवाजा खाेला, हथियारबंद बदमाश अंदर घुस गए। बदमाशों ने 62 हजार रुपए नगद, जेवर और बाइक लूट ली और भाग निकले। इधर, पुलिस का कहना है कि ये स्थानीय अपराधियों की करतूत लग रही है। पुलिस सभी बिंदुओं पर जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।

