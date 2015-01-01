पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • JMM Accusations BJP Leaders Incited People To Visit Ghats In Corona Period, Did Not Go Themselves

विधायक-सांसद ने घर में दिए अर्घ्य:झामुमो का आरोप-भाजपा नेताओं ने लोगों काे कोरोना काल में घाटों पर जाने को उकसाया, खुद नहीं गए

रांची24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीपी िसंह ने परिजनों संग अपने आवास में मनाई छठ
  • सुप्रीयो ने मीडिया में जारी की सीपी सिंह की तस्वीरें

झामुमो प्रवक्ता सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य ने भाजपा नेताओं पर राज्य में छठ के दौरान सांप्रदायिक माहौल बनाने की कोशिश करने का आरोप लगाया। कहा-भाजपा विधायक सीपी सिंह व नवीन जायसवाल ने लोगों को तालाबों में छठ मनाने के लिए उकसाया। लेकिन, दोनों में से किसी ने खुद छठ घाट पर पैर तक नहीं रखा।

कोरोना महामारी के बारे में जानते हुए भाजपा नेताओं ने राजधानीवासियों के जीवन को संकट में डाला। हालांकि, मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन की अपील पर लोगों ने अपने घरों में ही छठ महापर्व मनाकर सांप्रदायिकता फैलाने वाले ऐसे नेताओं को कड़ा जवाब दिया है।

भाजपा 10 माह में अपना नेता भी नहीं चुन पाई

सुप्रियो ने कहा- रविवार को राज्य में विधानसभा स्थापना दिवस मनाया जाएगा, लेकिन प्रमुख विपक्षी जिनके पास 25 विधायक हैं, उसका अपना नेता सदन में नहीं होना संसदीय इतिहास में कलंक है। वे 10 माह में अपने लिए एक नेता भी नहीं खोज पाए हैं।

