  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jobs Will Be Available In Jharkhand Soon, CM Said Vacancy Will Be Released Within 15 Days; Government Will Directly Appoint The Children Of The Agitators

झामुमो के स्थापना दिवस पर घोषणा:झारखंड में जल्द मिलेंगी नौकरियां, सीएम ने कहा- 15 दिनों के अंदर निकलेगी वैकेंसी; आंदोलनकारियों के बच्चों को सरकार सीधी नियुक्ति करेगी

दुमका2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आंदोलनकारियों के बच्चों की भी होगी सीधी नियुक्ति
  • कहा- जेपीएससी की नई नियमावली बनने से खुल गया है नियुक्तियों का मार्ग

दुमका के गांधी मैदान में मंगलवार को झामुमो का 42वां स्थापना दिवस समारोह मनाया गया। इसमें सीएम ने कहा कि राज्य में पढ़े-लिखे युवाओं को नौकरी देने के लिए पहली बार जेपीएससी की नियमावली बनकर तैयार है, जिससे बड़ी संख्या में नियुक्तियों का मार्ग प्रशस्त हुआ है।

15 दिनों के भीतर सभी विभागों की रिक्तियां निकालकर युवाओं को नौकरी दी जाएगी। झारखंड अलग राज्य के आंदोलनकारियों के बच्चों को सरकार सीधी नियुक्ति करेगी। राज्य में लगने वाले कल-कारखानों में 75% स्थानीय युवाओं को थर्ड-फोर्थ ग्रेड की नौकरी देने का प्रावधान हो रहा है।

अब विकास नहीं हुआ तो जनता छोड़ेगी नहीं- शिबू

झामुमो सुप्रीमो, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व राज्यसभा सांसद शिबू सोरेन ने कहा कि आजाद झारखंड में अब अपना राज है। हमारी सरकार है। गांव-घर भी अपना है। ऐसे में अब विकास नहीं होगा तो जनता नहीं छोड़ेगी। यह बहानेबाजी भी नहीं चलेगी कि विकास नहीं हो रहा है। अपने गांव-घर को सजाने के लिए मिलकर कार्य करना होगा।

झारखंड में 1.60 लाख पद रिक्त, 25 हजार शिक्षकों के

झारखंड में विभिन्न विभागों में 1.60 लाख सरकारी पद खाली हैं। इनमें 25 हजार शिक्षकों के पद हैं। ग्रामीण विकास विभाग में 1485 पद खाली हैं। गृह विभाग, सचिवालय सेवा संवर्ग, शिक्षा विभाग व स्वास्थ्य विभाग में भी बड़ी संख्या में नई भर्तियां की जानी हैं। संयुक्त सिविल सेवा बैकलॉग प्रारंभिक परीक्षा-2017 के अभ्यर्थियों के अलावा नगर विकास, कृषि सह पशुपालन, खान एवं भूतत्व समेत विभिन्न विभागों में अफसर-कर्मियों के कई पद रिक्त हैं, जिनपर नियुक्ति होनी है।

