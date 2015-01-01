पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Kali Puja And Deepawali Today: Tantrikas From All Over The Country Will Gather In Rajarappa For Tantra Siddhi And Sadhana

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काली पूजा और दीपावली आज:तंत्र सिद्धि और साधना के लिए रजरप्पा में जुटेंगे देश भर के तांत्रिक, रात भर होगी पूजा

रामगढ़कुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर। (फाइल)
  • तांत्रिक व साधक अमावस्या की रात को कुछ गुप्त तो कई खुले आसमान के नीचे साधना करेंगे

कार्तिक अमावस्या की रात शनिवार को तंत्र सिद्धि के लिए कई बड़े तांत्रिक व साधक छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर पहुंच रहे हैं। तांत्रिक व साधक अमावस्या की रात को कुछ गुप्त तो कई खुले आसमान के नीचे साधना करेंगे। आज दीपावली व काली पूजा होगी। तंत्र-मंत्र सिद्धि के लिए यह भूमि प्रभावशाली मानी जाती है। कार्तिक अमावस्या के माैके पर भारी संख्या में साधक यहां पहुंचते हैं। मां छिन्नमस्तिका व दक्षिणेश्वरी काली मंदिर में रातभर पूजा-अर्चना होगी।

दिव्य साधना से मिलता है तुरंत फल: साधक
असम के कामरूप कामाख्या से पहुंचे तांत्रिक श्रद्धानंद (बदला हुअा नाम) ने बताया कि छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर में शक्ति का एहसास होता है। सच्चे मन से साधना करने से माता के दिव्य रुप का दर्शन आसानी से हो सकता है।

मंदिर के अलावा जंगलाें में हाेती है गुप्त साधना
यहां कार्तिक अमावस्या की रात कई रहस्यों की काली चादर लपेटे हुए है। भजन कीर्तन और हवन कुंडों की दहकती आग की लपटें अलौकिक शक्ति का एहसास कराती है। यहां दिन जितना सुहाना, रात उतनी ही रहस्यमयी लगती है। कई साधक गुप्त रूप से साधना के लिए जंगलों में रहते हैं। इसका एहसास रात में जंगलों में उठने वाले धुंए व रहस्यमयी आवाजों से होता है।

लाेग यहां क्याें करते हैं तंत्र-मंत्र की साधना
साधकों के अनुसार, रजरप्पा में दामाेदर-भैरवी तट पर छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर की पवित्र भूमि में कार्तिक अमावस्या की साधना व पूजा से सभी विघ्न बाधाएं दूर होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें