झारखंड में काेरोना:190 मिले नए संक्रमित, 180 ठीक भी हुए; 3 की मौत

रांची16 मिनट पहले
झारखंड में फिलहाल 1578 मरीज सक्रिय हैं।
  • मृतकों में दुमका, हजारीबाग व पलामू से 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं

राज्य में बुधवार को 190 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले। वहीं, 180 लोग ठीक भी हुए। इनमें से 86 व्यक्ति रांची से शामिल हैं। इधर, आज 3 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई। मृतकों में दुमका, हजारीबाग व पलामू से 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं। अब राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,11931 पहुंच गई है। जबकि काेराेना से ठीक होने वालों में 1,09352 लोग शामिल हैं।

कहां मिले कितने मरीज बोकारो से 18, देवघर से 6, धनबाद से 7, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 30, गढ़वा से 4, गुमला से 2, हजारीबाग से 5, जामताड़ा से 1, खूंटी से 4, कोडरमा से 4, लोहरदगा से 3, पलामू से 9, रामगढ़ से 6, रांची से 87, साहिबगंज से 1, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 3

