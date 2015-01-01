पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Lalu Prasad Yadav Fodder Scam Case Court Hearing Update; CBI Team To Reply Jharkhand High Court

चारा घोटाला मामला:CBI ने हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल किया जवाब, कहा- लालू यादव ने पूरी नहीं की है आधी सजा, न मिले जमानत

रांची17 मिनट पहले
इस मामले में 27 नवंबर को सुनवाई होनी है(फाइल)
  • CBI ने सीआरपीसी की धारा 427 का भी मुद्दा उठाया है

चारा घोटाले में सजा काट रहे लालू प्रसाद यादव की जमानत को लेकर CBI ने मंलगवार को अपना जवाब हाई कोर्ट में दाखिल कर दिया है। CBI ने अपने जवाब में कहा है कि लालू यादव ने दुमका कोषागार मामले में अभी तक आधी सजा नहीं काटी है। साथ ही CRPC की धारा 427 का भी मुद्दा उठाया है। इस मामले में अगर लालू को जमानत की सुविधा मिलती है तो वे जेल से बाहर निकल जाएंगे। इस मामले में 27 नवंबर को सुनवाई होनी है। लालू ने दुमका कोषागार में आधी सजा काटने और कई तरह की बीमारियों का हवाला देते हुए जमानत मांगी है।

क्या है धारा 427
सीबीआई के अनुसार, लालू प्रसाद को चार मामले में अलग-अलग सजा हुई है। लेकिन CBI कोर्ट ने सभी सजा एक साथ चलाने का आदेश नहीं दिया है। इस कारण सभी सजा एक साथ नहीं चल सकती। CRPC की धारा 427 में प्रावधान के अनुसार किसी व्यक्ति को एक से अधिक मामलों में दोषी करार देकर सजा सुनायी जाती है और अदालत सभी सजा एक साथ चलाने का आदेश नहीं देती है, तो उस व्यक्ति की एक सजा की अवधि समाप्त होने के बाद ही उसकी दूसरी सजा शुरू होगी।

