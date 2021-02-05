पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोहरदगा में नक्सली घटना:IED ब्लास्ट में घायल जवान की अस्पताल में मौत, सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान हुआ था विस्फोट

लोहरदगा21 मिनट पहले
सैट जवान दुलेश्वर प्रसाद। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
  • हेलिकॉप्टर की मदद से जवान को रांची स्थित मेडिका लाया गया, यहां इलाज से दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई

जिले के सुदूरवर्ती सेरेंगदाग थाना क्षेत्र के दुंदरु जंगल के पास मंगलवार को IED ब्लास्ट में एक जवान की मौत हो गई। सुरक्षाबल नक्सलियों की मूवमेंट की सूचना के बाद जंगल में सर्च ऑपरेशन चला रहे थे। इसी दौरान IED ब्लास्ट में सैट जवान दुलेश्वर प्रसाद जख्मी हो गए। उनके दोनों पैर बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए थे। फौरन हेलिकॉप्टर की मदद से उन्हें रांची स्थित मेडिका लाया गया। यहां इलाज से दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।

सुरक्षाबलों को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि दुंदरु जंगल में नक्सलियों को दस्ता घूम रहा है। इसी सूचना पर सुरक्षाबल के जवान सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाते हुए जंगल की ओर गए। इसी दौरान नक्सलियों ने वहां IED ब्लास्ट कर दिया, जिसमें दुलेश्वर प्रसाद शहीद हो गए। उन्हें जख्मी हालत में मेडिका भेजा गया था, जहां इलाज के दौरान उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया।

बताते चलें कि गोमिया ब्लाॅक के जगेश्वर विहार थाना क्षेत्र स्थित टूटी झरना जंगल में 10 फरवरी की देर रात सुरक्षाबलों की नक्सलियों से मुठभेड़ हो गई थी। इस दौरान 11 फरवरी के अहले सुबह गोली लगने से CRPF के दो जवान जख्मी हो गए थे। इन्हें रांची स्थित मेडिका अस्पताल भेजा गया था। वहीं, नक्सली घने जंगलों का फायदा उठा भाग निकले थे। वहीं, सुरक्षाबलों ने मुठभेड़ स्थल से एक रायफल, कारतूस व अन्य सामान बरामद किया।

