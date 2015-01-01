पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Lohardga: After Getting Out Of The House, The Miscreants Shot The Land Dealer, Death; Fear Of Murder In Land Dispute

दिन दहाड़े हत्या:घर से बाहर निकलते ही बदमाशों ने जमीन कारोबारी को मारी गोली, मौत; जमीन विवाद में हत्या की आशंका

लोहरदगाकुछ ही क्षण पहले
जमीन कारोबारी वीरेंद्र उरांव (35) किसी काम से घर से बाहर निकला। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने जमीन कारोबारी को उसके पास जाकार मारी गोली
  • गोली जमीन कारोबारी के गले और सीने में लगी, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई

सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित हरमू ईंट भट्‌ठा के पास रविवार करीब 10 बजे बदमाशों ने एक जमीन कारोबारी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। जमीन कारोबारी जैसे ही अपने घर से बाहर निकला, पहले से घात लगाए दो बदमाशों ने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया। वहीं, आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास में जुट गई है। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि जमीन विवाद में इस हत्या को अंजाम दिया गया है।

जमीन कारोबारी वीरेंद्र उरांव (35) किसी काम से घर से बाहर निकला। इसी दौरान सामने से बाइक सवार दो लोग आए और वीरेंद्र को दो गोली मार दी। गोली वीरेंद्र के गले और सीने में लगी। घटना के बाद आरोपी मौके से भाग निकले।

गोली की आवाज सुन वीरेंद्र के परिजन व आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और उसे अस्पताल ले गए। जहां डॉक्टर ने वीरेंद्र को मृत घोषित कर दिया। इधर, मृतक की पत्नी ने कुछ लोगों पर शक जाहिर कर पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दी है। बताते चलें कि पिछले दिनों जुरिया में एक महिला की गोली मारकर हत्या की कर दी गई थी। इसके पीछे भी जमीन का ही मामला सामने आया था।

