  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • Lord Dhanvantari And Kubera Will Be Worshiped, Traders See Special Preparations, Advance Booking Of Vehicles To Vehicles

उबरा बाजार:भगवान धन्वंतरि व कुबेर की होगी पूजा, खरीदारों की भीड़ देख व्यापारियों ने की खास तैयारी, गहने से लेकर वाहनों की एडवांस बुकिंग

रांची38 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मान्यता... धनतेरस पर खरीदारी से बढ़ता है सुख संपदा-वैभव

इस बार दाे दिन गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को धनवंतरी जयंती धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। मान्यता है कि प्रदोष समय में यानी सूर्यास्त के समय गोधुली बेला से रात्रि पर्यंत जिस दिन त्रयोदशी तिथि पड़े, उसी दिन धनतेरस मनाना चाहिए। इसी दिन आयुर्वेद के जनक धनवंतरी का प्रादुर्भाव समुद्र मंथन से हुआ था। इस दिन भगवान धनवंतरी का विशेष पूजन करते हैं। मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के दिन की खरीदारी से घर में सुख संपदा-वैभव बढ़ता है और माता लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होती हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य के अनुसार त्रयोदशी शुक्रवार को उदया तिथि में भी रहेगी और प्रदोषकाल के समय भी। इस दिन शाम 5:59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी तिथि है। उदया तिथि के अनुसार ही धनतेरस मनायी जाएगी। ऐसे में 13 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाना सही होगा।

बाजार में बरसेगा धन, 200 करोड़ रु. के कारोबार का अनुमान आज होगी 1 करोड़ 15 लाख रुपए की एक कार की डिलीवरीरांची | धनतेरस पर इस बार गुरुवार और शुक्रवार दोनों दिन खरीदारी का शुभ मुर्हूत है। कोरोना काल में यह पहला मौका है, जब बाजार में धन की वर्षा होगी। व्यापारियों ने धनतेरस पर रांची के बाजार में 145 से 150 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद जताई है। वहीं, जमीन और फ्लैट का 50 करोड़ का कारोबार होने का अनुमान है। हाल के कुछ दिनों में बाजार में आई रौनक को देखते हुए व्यापारियों ने धनतेरस को लेकर खास तैयारी की है। अनुमान के अनुसार इस बार 18 से 22 करोड़ के वाहनों की बिक्री उम्मीद है। वहीं सोने-चांदी के जेवरात 105 से 110 करोड़, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उत्पाद 10 से 12 करोड़ के कारोबार होने की संभावना है।

इन वस्तुओं की खरीदारी शुभ फलदायी

स्वर्ण व चांदी के वस्तु- घर में सुख-समृद्धि का वास होता है
धातु के बर्तन- चांदी व पीतल को धन्वंतरी का मुख्य धातु माना जाता है
वाहन, टीवी, फर्नीचर- इनकी खरीदारी से घर में संपन्नता आती है
11 गोमती चक्र- परिवार में लोगों का स्वास्थ्य सही और समृद्धि बनी रहती है

झाड़ू- इससे नकारात्मक ऊर्जा घर से बाहर चली जाती है

