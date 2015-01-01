पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हजारीबाग पुलिस की कार्रवाई:महावीर सोरेन दस्ते का एक नक्सली गिरफ्तार, रंगदारी मांगने का आरोप

हजारीबाग24 मिनट पहले
SIT टीम ने सूचना का वेरिफिकेशन करने के बाद माओवादी हीरालाल बेसरा को कोल्हू मोड़ के पास से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। 
  • आरोपी ने दर्जनों क्रशर मालिक, ठेकेदारों को धमकी देने और लेवी की मांग करने की बात को स्वीकारा
  • एसपी ने बताया- महावीर सोरेन है फरार, जेल से छूट कर आने पर फिर से संगठन को स्थापित करने में जुटा

पुलिस ने भाकपा माओवादी संगठन के एक नक्सली को गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता पाई है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी महावीर सोरेन दस्ते का सदस्य है। गिरफ्तार नक्सली ने क्रशर मालिक, खदान मालिक, व्यवसायी और ठेकेदारों को धमकी देकर रंगदारी (लेवी) मांगने की बात स्वीकारी है। शनिवार को यह जानकारी एसपी कार्तिक एस ने दी।

एसपी ने बताया कि नक्सली हीरालाल बेसरा को SIT टीम ने शुक्रवार की रात कोल्हू मोड़ के पास से गिरफ्तार किया। वह टाटी झरिया थाना क्षेत्र के कोल्हू का रहने वाला है। गिरफ्तार नक्सली की निशानदेही पर हार्डकोर नक्सली महावीर सोरेन के घर में पुलिस ने छापेमारी की। जहां से वर्दी, नक्सली साहित्य, नक्सली लेटर पैड, लेवी रसीद सहित कई और सामान बरामद किया गया। हीरालाल बेसरा की गिरफ्तारी के बाद से महावीर सोरेन फरार चल रहा है। महावीर 17 सीएलएक्ट मामले में जेल जा चुका है। हाल ही में जेल से छूटने के बाद एक बार फिर से इलाके में संगठन को स्थापित करने में जुटा है।

एसपी कार्तिक एस ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि नक्सली के नाम पर नई टीम बनाकर जिले के टाटीझरिया बिष्णुगढ़ और बरकट्ठा थाना क्षेत्र में व्यापारी, कृषक, खदान मालिक और ठेकेदारों से लेवी मांगी जा रही है। सूचना के आधार पर त्वरित कार्रवाई के लिए SIT टीम का गठन किया गया। SIT टीम ने सूचना का वेरिफिकेशन करने के बाद माओवादी हीरालाल बेसरा को कोल्हू मोड़ के पास से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

