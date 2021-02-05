पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुमका पुलिस को मिली सफलता:RIMS के ICU से फरार डबल मर्डर का आरोपी दुमका में गिरफ्तार, 6 फरवरी को हथकड़ी समेत भाग गया था

दुमका
आरोपी सिद्देश्वर मड़ैया को सोमवार को रानीपहाड़ी-फलझिंझरी मेन रोड से गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर गिरफ्तार किया गया।
आरोपी सिद्देश्वर मड़ैया को सोमवार को रानीपहाड़ी-फलझिंझरी मेन रोड से गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर गिरफ्तार किया गया।
  • आरोपी सिद्देश्वर मड़ैया पाकुड़ के अमड़ापाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र स्थित बनकई जेटके टोला का रहने वाला है

6 फरवरी को RIMS से हथकड़ी समेत भागने वाले डबल मर्डर के आरोपी सिद्देश्वर मड़ैया (20) को दुमका पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मंगलवार को एसपी अंबर लकड़ा ने बताया कि सिद्देश्वर मड़ैया को सोमवार को रानीपहाड़ी-फलझिंझरी मेन रोड से गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर गिरफ्तार किया गया।

RIMS के मेडिसिन ICU वार्ड से जब सिद्देश्वर मड़ैया हथकड़ी की रस्सी काटकर फरार हुआ था तो उसकी निगरानी में लगे 2 जवानाें काे पता तक नहीं चला। एक जवान कैदी के बेड के नीचे फर्श पर चादर बिछाकर साे रहा था, दूसरा वार्ड के बाहर गेट पर घूम रहा था। सिद्देश्वर मड़ैया पाकुड़ के अमड़ापाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र स्थित बनकई जेटके टोला का रहने वाला है। सिद्देश्वर काे दुमका जेल में खून की उल्टी हाेने की शिकायत के बाद 4 फरवरी काे RIMS लाया गया था।

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कैदी की तलाश की
घटना के दिन अहले सुबह 3 बजे कैदी काे बेड से गायब देखने के बाद एक नर्स ने साे रहे जवान राजू नंदन मेहता काे जानकारी दी। राजू तुरंत वहां से उठा ताे देखा कि हथकड़ी की रस्सी कटी हुई है और आरोपी गायब है। इसके बाद सिपाही राजू बाहर निकला और वार्ड के बाहर माैजूद सहकर्मी जवान देवेंद्र कुमार से आरोपी के बारे में पूछा। देवेंद्र को भी कैदी के बारे में कोई जानकारी थी। इसके बाद बरियातू थाने की पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची और फरार आरोपी काे ढूंढने का प्रयास की, पर पता नहीं चला।

