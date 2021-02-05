पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

24 घंटे बाद भी सुपरवाइर का नहीं मिला सुराग:जमशेदपुर थाने में परिजनों ने किया प्रदर्शन, सहकर्मियों ने कहा-सीनियर प्रताड़ित करते थे

कदमा (जमशेदपुर)एक घंटा पहले
परिजनों व सहकर्मियों ने शुक्वार सुबह को कदमा थाने में प्रदर्शन किया।
परिजनों व सहकर्मियों ने शुक्वार सुबह को कदमा थाने में प्रदर्शन किया।
  • बुधवार को घर में सुसाइड छोड़कर घर से निकल गए थे संजय चुटेल

जमशेदपुर के कदमा थाना क्षेत्र के रामनगर निवासी 32 वर्षीय संजय चुटेल का 24 घंटे बाद भी कोई सुराग नहीं मिल पाया है। नाराज परिजनों और सहकर्मियों ने शुक्रवार को थाने में प्रदर्शन किया और जमकर नारेबाजी की। वे संजय को ढूंढ़ने के साथ आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

जेएनएसी कंपनी में कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर सुरपाइवाजर के रूप में कार्यरत सौरभ घर में सुसाइड नोट छोड़ कर बुधवार को लापता हो गए थे। परिजनों ने उसके सीनियर सौरभ कुमार पर उसे प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने इस संबंध में थाने में लिखित शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई है।

सहकर्मियों ने कहा- काम से निकाले जाने से मानसिक दबाव में था संजय
सहकर्मियों ने कहा कि सौरभ कुमार कई कर्मियों को काम से निकाल चुका है। संजय को भी 4 दिनों पूर्व काम से निकाल दिया गया था। जिसके कारण वह मानसिक रुप से परेशान था। इधर, संजय का अब तक पता नहीं चल पाने से परिजन काफी परेशान हैं। पत्नी और बच्चे का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है।

पत्नी ने कहा-सौरभ उनकी पति के साथ करता था गाली-गलौज
मालूम हो कि संजय की पत्नी सुधा देवी ने सौरभ कुमार पर उसके पति पर मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया था। पत्नी का आरोप था कि सौरभ कुमार द्वारा उनके पति के साथ गाली-गलौज की जाती थी। जबकि 4 दिनों पूर्व उनका गेट पास भी छीन लिया गया था। जिससे वह मानसिक रूप से परेशान थे।

