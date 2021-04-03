पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

JNAC का सुपरवाइजर लापता:शव नहीं मिला पर सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- अपनी इच्छा से मर रहा हूं, पत्नी ने अधिकारी पर लगाया प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप

संजय चुटेल अपने पिता मनोज चुटेल, मां, पत्नी और एक पांच साल के बेटे के साथ रहता है। (फाइल)
  • सुसाइड नोट मिलने के बाद परिजन थाना पहुंचे और उसकी गुमसुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई

कदमा थाना अंतर्गत रामनगर में रहने वाले संजय चुटेल (32) सुसाइड नोट छोड़ गुरुवार सुबह से लापता है। वह जमशेदपुर नोटिफाइड एरिया कमेटी (JNAC) में कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर सुपरवाइजर का काम करता है। संजय का शव नहीं मिला पर सुसाइड नोट में उसने लिखा है कि मैं अपनी इच्छा से मर रहा हूं। इसमें मेरे परिवार का कोई भी विवाद नहीं है। और ना कोई परेशानी है। मैं अपने आप से बहुत परेशान होकर ये काम कर रहा हूं। इधर, संजय के साथी विशाल के अनुसार संजय पिछले कुछ दिनों से काम को लेकर काफी परेशान था। वहीं, संजय की पत्नी ने JNAC के अधिकारी सौरभ कुमार पर पति को मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया है।

पत्नी को अकाउंट की सारी जानकारी दी

विशाल ने बताया- बुधवार की रात संजय ने अपनी पत्नी सुधा देवी को अपने सारे बैंक अकाउंट की जानकारी दी। पत्नी ने इसका कारण पूछा तो उसने बात को टाल दिया। वह अपने पिता मनोज चुटेल, मां, पत्नी और एक पांच साल के बेटे के साथ रहता है। रात में सभी ने साथ में खाना भी खाया। सुबह वह अपने बेटे को प्यार करते हुए घर से निकल गया। काफी देर तक वह वापस नहीं आया। इसी दौरान परिजनों ने उसके कमरे से सुसाइड नोट बरामद किया। सुसाइड नोट मिलने के बाद परिजन थाना पहुंचे और उसकी गुमसुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई।

3 दिनों पूर्व संजय का गेट पास भी छीन लिया गया था: पत्नी
वहीं, संजय की पत्नी सुधा देवी ने JNAC के अधिकारी सौरभ कुमार के खिलाफ कदमा थाने में लिखित शिकायत की है। सुधा देवी का आरोप है कि सौरभ कुमार द्वारा उनके पति को मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित किया जाता था। उनका पेमेंट भी काट लिया जाता था। 3 दिनों पूर्व उनका गेट पास भी छीन लिया गया था।

