पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • No Corona Infected Died In 14 Districts In Entire Month, Not A Single Death In 8 Days In Jharkhand

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना के खिलाफ जनवरी जिंदाबाद:पूरे महीने 14 जिलों में नहीं हुई किसी कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत, 8 दिन झारखंड में नहीं हुई एक भी डेथ

रांची/धनबाद/जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनवरी में 10 जिलों में किसी ना किसी दिन कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हुई पर वो भी 2 से ज्यादा नहीं रही

नया साल झारखंड में कोरोना को कमजोर करता नजर आ रहा है। जहां रोजाना मिल रहे नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या कम हुई है। वहीं संक्रमित मरीजों की हो रही मौत पर भी लगाम लगी है। पूरे जनवरी में 8 दिन ऐसे भी थे, जब झारखंड में एक भी कोेरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत नहीं हुई। वहीं, इस माह 14 जिलों में एक भी दिन किसी संक्रमित की जान नहीं गई। बाकी 10 जिलों में किसी ना किसी दिन कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हुई पर वो भी 2 से ज्यादा नहीं रही।

इन जिलों में नहीं हुई जनवरी में एक भी मौत

चतरा, देवघर, दुमका, गिरिडीह, गोड्‌डा, जामताड़ा, खूंटी, कोडरमा, लातेहार, लोहरदगा, पाकुड़, साहेबगंज, सरायकेला और सिमडेगा

सबसे ज्यादा मौत रांची में

जनवरी जहां 10 जिलों के लिए कोरोना को लेकर ज्यादा तनाव वाला नहीं रहा। वहीं, रांची में सर्वाधिक मौतें हुई। जनवरी में राजधानी रांची में 15 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हुई। दूसरे नंबर पर रहा धनबाद। यहां इस माह 9 मरिजों की जान गई।

अब तक 1069 संक्रमितों की हो चुकी है मौत

झारखंड में कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वालों की कुल संख्या 1069 हो गई है। इनमें 70 साल की उम्र के सबसे ज्यादा 279 मरीज शामिल हैं। वहीं, राज्य में अब 670 संक्रमित मरीज ही एक्टिव हैं। झारखंड में 1,18,495 संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान हो चुकी है। इनमें से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 1,16,706 तक जा पहुंची है।

लोगों में इम्यूनिटी डेवलप हुआ

कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में कमी और मौत कम होने के पीछे सबसे बड़ी वजह लोगों का जागरूक होना और शरीर में इम्यूनिटी का डेवलप होना माना जा रहा है। इस संबंध में खूंटी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. प्रभात कुमार ने बताया कि मौत का परसेंटेज कम रहा है। दूसरी ओर लोगों के शरीर में कोविड-19 वायरस को लेकर इम्यूनिटी डेवलप हुआ है। इससे अब लोग संक्रमित होने पर भी ज्यादा सीरियस नहीं हो रहे हैं। वैक्सीनेशन अभी बहुत कम हुआ है इसलिए अभी इसे वजह नहीं माना जा सकता है।

मौत के आंकड़े
मौत के आंकड़े
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser