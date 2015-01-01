पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Not Recognized Till 30, 6 Blockade Jam, Victory Procession Took Place After Passing Religion Resolution

केंद को चेताया:30 तक मान्यता नहीं ताे 6 काे चक्का जाम, धर्म काेड प्रस्ताव पारित हाेने पर विजय जुलूस निकाला

रांची39 मिनट पहले
  • धर्म काेड पास हाेने की खुशी सबको पर आपकी जिंदगी भी महत्वपूर्ण

सरना आदिवासी धर्म काेड का प्रस्ताव विधानसभा से पारित हाेने पर आदिवासी संगठनाें ने रविवार को कमड़े से पिस्का मोड़ के सत्यारी सरना स्थल तक विजय जुलूस निकाला। जुलूस में भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि ऐसे कार्यक्रम में उचित दूरी और कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन होना चाहिए, वरना यह खतरनाक हो सकता है। दूसरी ओर आदिवासी सेंगल अभियान के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सालखन मुर्मू ने कहा कि अगर केंद्र ने 30 नवंबर तक धर्म कोड को मान्यता नहीं दी तो 6 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रव्यापी रेल-रोड चक्का जाम करेंगे।

आदिवासी नेता बोले-धर्म कोड से मिलेगी पहचान

केंद्र सरकार जल्दी धर्म काेड लागू करे। इससे दुनिया के सामने आदिवासी समाज की पहचान बनेगी।

-बंधु तिर्की

आदिवासी समाज का धार्मिक आयाम नया रूप लेगा। आदिवासी समाज की पहचान बनेगी।

-बंधन तिग्गा
सरना काेड काे 2021 में हासिल करना है। यह आदिवासी एकता और आंदाेलन से संभव है।

-सालखन मुर्मू

