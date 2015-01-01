पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • On 26 November, 60 Lakh Employees Of Jharkhand Will Be On Strike, Will Oppose The Decision Of The Central Government

हड़ताल:26 नवंबर को झारखंड के 60 लाख कर्मचारी रहेंगे हड़ताल पर,  केंद्र सरकार के फैसले का करेंगे विरोध

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
राज्य में कई संगठन इसके समर्थन में हैं(फाइल)
  • ये देश भर के 10 श्रमिक संगठनों के हड़ताल को अपना समर्थन देंगे

26 नवंबर को राज्य के लगभग 60 लाख से अधिक मजदूर हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। ये देश भर के 10 श्रमिक संगठनों के हड़ताल को अपना समर्थन देंगे। संगठन के अनिर्वान बोस ने बताया कि बोस के मुताबिक हड़ताल में अलग-अलग सेक्टरों के मजदूर में शामिल होंगे, जिसे शहर के लेकर ग्रामीण स्तर पर सफल बनाया जायेगा। इंटक के महासचिव राकेश्वर पांडे ने बताया कि विभिन्न कानूनों में हुए बदलाव के विरोध में ये हड़ताल किया गया है। राज्य में कई संगठन इसके समर्थन में हैं, जिसमें राज्य और केंद्र सरकार के सरकारी कर्मचारी, असंगठित क्षेत्र के निर्माण वर्कर, परिवहन, सेल्स प्रोमोशन इम्पलाइज, आंगनबाड़ी बहनें, सहिया, मिड डे मील वर्कर, मनरेगा कर्मी भी हड़ताल में रहेंगे।

27 को किसान करेंगे राजभन मार्च
उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्रीय संगठनों ने श्रम कानूनों में हुए बदलाव, कृषि बिल, बिजली अधिनियम में बदलाव समेत कई कानूनों में लगातार हो रहे बदलाव के कारण हड़ताल की घोषणा की है। वहीं किसान संगठनों की ओर से 27 नवंबर को राजभवन मार्च किया जायेगा, जहां राज्यपाल को कृषि बिल के विरोध में ज्ञापन सौंपा जायेगा।

