  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • Giridih Road Accident: One Killed, Father Daughter Injured As Bike Road Accident Today In Jharkhand Giridih

गिरिडीह में हादसा:दो बाइक की आमने-सामने टक्कर; एक की माैत, पिता-पुत्री जख्मी

गिरिडीह27 मिनट पहले
हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक।
  • हडहड़ा के पास हुई घटना, स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से जख्मी बाप-बेटी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया

गावां थाना क्षेत्र के हड़हड़ा गांव के पास सोमवार को दो बाइक की आमने-सामने जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में एक बाइक पर सवार एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। जबकि दूसरे बाइक पर सवार पिता-पुत्री जख्मी हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से जख्मी पिता-पुत्री को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

मृतक की पहचान सेरूआ निवासी मालो यादव (50) के रूप में की गई। बिहार शरीफ निवासी आनंद मोहन सिंह (45) बाइक से बेटी के साथ बिहार शरीफ से धनबाद जा रहे थे। वहीं मालो यादव भी बाइक से किसी काम के सिलसिले में गावां की ओर जा रहे थे।

इसी बीच हडहड़ा के पास दोनों बाइक सवार में आमने-सामने जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। इसमें पिता-पुत्री समेत तीनों लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। हादसे के बाद तीनों घायलों को ग्रामीणों ने 108 एम्बुलेंस के सहयोग से गावां सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद दो लोगों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए गिरिडीह सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

