देर रात वारदात:पलामू में हत्या के आरोपी पर बम से हमला, कुछ दिनों पूर्व ही आया था जेल से बाहर

मेदिनीनगर(पलामू)23 मिनट पहले
इस हमले में गुड्‌डू खान जख्मी हो गया और फिलहाल अस्पताल में भर्ती है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • घटना के संबंध में जख्मी गुड्‌डू खान ने पुलिस को लिखित आवेदन दिया है
  • गुड्‌डू ने आवेदन में कहा है कि वो रितिक के भाई के केस में जेल गया था

मेदिनीनगर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित कसाई मुहल्ला निवासी गुड्‌डू खान पर बुधवार की देर रात कुछ लोगों ने बम से हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में गुड्‌डू खान जख्मी हो गया और फिलहाल अस्पताल में भर्ती है। गुड्‌डू खान हत्यारोपी है और कुछ दिनों पूर्व ही जेल से बाहर आया था। घटना के संबंध में गुड्‌डू खान ने पुलिस को लिखित आवेदन दिया है। वहीं, पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है और एक संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है।

गुड्‌डू ने आवेदन में बताया है कि बुधवार की शाम करीब साढ़े 7 बजे वो अपने एक साथी सद्दाम के साथ कुछ सामान लाने के लिए बाजार गया था। वापस लौटने के दौरान बीच रास्ते में देवी मंदिर के पास दोनों ही छोटू अंसारी से बात करने लगे। इसी बीच गुड्‌डू ने छोटू को पानी लाने के लिए कहा। इसी बीच गुड्‌डू ने देखा कि उनसे कुछ दूरी पर कुछ लोग खड़े थे। इसमें रितिक पासवान, मोंटी पांडे और किस्सू गुप्ता शामिल थे।

गुड्‌डू के अनुसार वो सभी उसके पास आए और रितिक ने उसपर बम से हमला कर दिया। इससे गुड्‌डू जमीन पर गिर गया और जख्मी हो गया। इसी बीच गुड्‌डू वहां से किसी तरह भाग निकला। गुड्‌डू ने आवेदन में कहा है कि वो रितिक के भाई के केस में जेल गया था। इसी का बदला लेने के लिए रितिक ने उसपर हमला किया है।

इधर, शहर थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर अरुण महथा का कहना है कि गुड्डू खान भी आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति का है। आपसी विवाद में उस पर सुतरी बम फेंका गया था। इस मामले में एक आरोपी किस्सू गुप्ता को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

