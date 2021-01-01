पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

PLFI के तीन हार्डकोर उग्रवादी गिरफ्तार:हथियार, गोली और बम बरामद, सिसई में स्पेशल अभियान में पुलिस को मिली सफलता

​​​​​​​गुमलाएक घंटा पहले
सोमवार की देर रात PLFI के तीन हार्डकोर उग्रवादियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
सोमवार की देर रात PLFI के तीन हार्डकोर उग्रवादियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • बुधवार को प्रेसवार्ता कर उग्रवादियों की डिटेल जानकारी दी जाएगी

PLFI उग्रवादी संगठन के विरुद्ध चलाए जा रहे स्पेशल अभियान के तहत पुलिस को एक बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। SP हृदीप पी जनार्दनन के नेतृत्व में सोमवार की देर रात PLFI के तीन हार्डकोर उग्रवादियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। साथ ही उनके पास से बड़ी मात्रा में हथियार गोली व बम बरामद किए गए हैं। जबकि तीन उग्रवादी अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर भाग निकले। संभवतः बुधवार को प्रेसवार्ता कर उग्रवादियों की डिटेल जानकारी दी जाएगी।

गिरफ्तार उग्रवादियों में एक का नाम दयानंद यादव उर्फ दयानंद गोप है। जबकि दो उग्रवादी के नाम का खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। वहीं, भागने वाले तीन उग्रवादियों में एक उग्रवादी तीरथ यादव है। जबकि दो अन्य का नाम पता नहीं चल सका है। गिरफ्तार तीनों उग्रवादियों को गुप्त स्थान पर रखकर पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। तीनों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर पुलिस कुछ भी बताने से कतरा रही है। इधर, पूछताछ के दौरान उग्रवादियों से पुलिस को कई अहम जानकारियां मिली है। पुलिस उनसे मिली जानकारियों पर छापामारी अभियान जारी रखे हुए है। इस अभियान में पुलिस को और भी सफलता मिलने की उम्मीद है।

उग्रवादी अंधेरे का फायदा उठा भाग निकले
SP को यह गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि PLFI के आधा दर्जन से अधिक उग्रवादी सिसई थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम-समल असरो में किसी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए जमे हैं। सभी उग्रवादी बड़े हथियारों से लैस हैं। इसके बाद SP के नेतृत्व में एक टीम का गठन किया गया। इसके बाद टीम सावधानी पूर्वक उग्रवादियों को घेरना शुरू की। तभी पुलिस के आने की भनक लगते ही उग्रवादी भागने लगे। मगर पुलिस ने खदेड़ कर तीन उग्रवादियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

